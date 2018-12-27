Sask. putting up $3.3M to clean up abandoned Assiniboia tire pile

Assiniboia's big pile of abandoned tires, which officials say poses a risk to public safety, is set to be removed by the end of 2019 thanks to $3.3 million in funding from the provincial government.

The Assiniboia Rubber Recycling plant shut down in Feburary 2014 and went into receivership five months later. It left behind 6,678 tonnes of scrap tires and processed materials.

While the money is coming from the government, the clean up will be overseen by the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan, which is the province's scrap tire recycling program operator.

"Any contaminated site in Saskatchewan becomes a risk to public health and safety if not managed properly," Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a press release last week.

A request for proposals was issued earlier in 2018 by the TSS. Who received the contract will be revealed at a later date.

Assiniboia is 135 kilometres southwest of Regina.