Meet Leroy and Leroy: The Sask. comedy duo bringing Prairie humour to the digital world

A comedy duo is drawing the eyes of the internet to rural Saskatchewan and delighting them with humour and sketches about the oddities of Prairie life.

Nick Myers is one of the men behind the Saskatchewan-based sketch comedy duo.

In his interview with CBC he dressed as his character Leroy, the jovial host of Leroy and Leroy — titled for the stage names of the men appearing in front of and behind the camera.

There's no special reason for the name, according to Myers — it was chosen because it seemed to fit what they were trying to do.

But it has drawn a response.

"We've had a lot of Leroys reach out to us. A lot of Leroys send us messages," he said. "So I'm discovering how many Leroys there are the longer we do this."

Myers says he is overjoyed with the global response to Leroy and Leroy. They've drawn fans from as far away as New Zealand. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Since the beginning of the year the pair have amassed a following of hundreds of thousands on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The easily digestible sketches they produce last less than a minute — sometimes as short as 10 seconds — and make fun of odd things in rural Saskatchewan.

They've poked fun at the famously straight and flat roads of the province by pointing out the warning sign for an upcoming curve.

One their bits even drew attention to the choice of having West Street and West Road intersect in Marquis, Sask., a village of only 97 people.

"In a place this big they run out of street names," Myers says in a deadpan delivery.

Myers says their comedy has drawn comparisons to The Red Green Show, Letterkenny, Trailer Park Boys and the SCTV characters Bob and Doug McKenzie.

"Maybe it's just that ingrained Canadian humour that we just kind of picked up and ran with and kind of what we find funny here in Saskatchewan," said Myers.

Simple beginnings

The duo began producing videos a few years ago. But it wasn't until late last year, when they posted a shorter version of a video to TikTok, that Leroy and Leroy really took off.

"We thought, 'Hey, if … for 15 seconds we can make somebody chuckle, we can get more videos out that way. So let's go with that,'" Myers said.

Their goal was to get 10,000 followers by the end of 2021.

It only took two weeks to reach that number. They're now closing in on 200,000 followers on TikTok and more than 120,000 on Instagram.

During his interview with CBC, Myers brought along a sign — with the very specific warning that there's no parking from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The sign once hung outside of Crescent Park in Moose Jaw, he says.

Myers with a sign given to the comedy duo after it was removed by the City of Moose Jaw. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The pair filmed a short video making fun of the sign and the video took off seemingly overnight.

"A week later, one of our city councillors called us. They took all the signs down because the city didn't know why they were there either," said Myers.

They were given one of the signs after it was removed, and it now serves as a memento and reminder that their sketches can have a far-reaching impact.

"I think it's those goofy things that people kind of relate to with us. And that's why they get a chuckle out of what we're doing," Myers said.

Viewers from around the globe have enjoyed the deadpan humour of the comedy group.

Some fans have even voiced an interest in visiting Saskatchewan, a part of Canada that Myers believes has an unfair reputation for being a fly-over province.

"If it brings people to Saskatchewan by pointing out goofy things, we're totally on board with it," Myers said.

They've even crafted a trademark sign-off that ends every one of their videos and encompasses the ethos of their humour:

"There's always something to do."