Reducing spread of COVID-19 'top priority' of Sask. government's fall sitting

Amidst the province's worst spike in COVID-19 cases, the Saskatchewan government began the fall sitting of the legislature with a throne speech unlike any other in its history.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty delivered the government's speech in front of members all in masks, who sat at remodelled desks with plexiglass shields.

The speech started thanking the public for "working together" to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan was third among provinces in active cases per 100,000, trailing Alberta and Manitoba.

The government reminded people to continue to follow public health orders and guidelines.

"Saskatchewan has fared better than many places because our citizens have responded in characteristic fashion — with

determination, resilience, strength and compassion."

It said the government is "profoundly grateful for the courage and commitment" of everyone working in the health care system.

The government also thanked workers, farmers, first responders and teachers for their efforts.

"Today, Saskatchewan is facing the most difficult moment of the pandemic to date. My government's top priority during this session and in the coming weeks will continue to be working to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

It said the government will protect lives and livelihoods.

"We can, and will, do both."

Election promises

The speech outlined the government's election commitments, which will be introduced over the two-week sitting and later in the spring.

It said the 10 per cent rebate of electricity charges will begin Tuesday.

The government's first bill of the sitting will be the Home Renovation Tax Credit, which allows homeowners to claim a 10.5 per cent tax credit on up to $20,000 of renovation expenses between Oct. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2022.

The government will also reduce the small business tax rate from two per cent to zero.

"There has never been a more important time to support Saskatchewan businesses and buy local," it said.

Other promises include:

Create 750 licensed home-based child care spaces.

Provide funding to kids living with autism up to the age of 12.

Cover the cost of glucose monitoring up to 18 years old.

Reduce seniors' ambulance costs by 50 per cent.

Increase the post-secondary Sask. Advantage scholarship to $750 per year.

New legislation

The government plans to introduce legislation to "better protect Saskatchewan people."

The province will amend the Residential Tenancies Act to allow victims of sexual assault to unilaterally break their long-term rental leases.

The government also plans to introduce the Protection From Human Trafficking Act.

"This legislation will enable victims to obtain expedited protection orders, allow for the tough enforcement of those orders, and provide civil remedies including the seizure of property and bank accounts and the suspension of drivers' licences."

New speaker

The sitting began with the election of the Speaker. Saskatchewan Party MLA for Biggar-Sask. Valley Randy Weekes was elected on a secret ballot after five rounds of voting.

Weekes said he was "honoured and humbled" by the trust placed in him by his colleagues.

He is the 27th person to don the tricorn in Saskatchewan history.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's speech from the throne called reducing the spread of COVID-19 the government's 'top priority' for its two-week fall sitting of the legislative assembly. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Weekes edged out the previous speaker, Mark Docherty, on the final ballot. Docherty had held the position since March 2018. Four other Sask. Party MLAs ran for the position: Lisa Lambert, Hugh Nerlien, Greg Ottenbreit, and Nadine Wilson.

Weekes is one of three government MLAs who have served in the legislature since 1999.

He was the minister for rural and remote health from 2012 to 2014.