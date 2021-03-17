Sask. has highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Canada as kids get ready to go back to school

Saskatchewan's high COVID-19 test-positivity rate could be cause for concern as children in the province prepare to head back to school, says an expert on infectious diseases.

Throughout August, Saskatchewan's test-positivity rate has steadily increased, and as of Tuesday it remains the highest in Canada at 6.8 per cent, more than double the national average of 3 per cent.

Saskatchewan's test positivity rate reached 12.6 per cent during the peak of the pandemic in early January, according to Health Canada.

A high test positivity rate in a community indicates that there are likely more people with the virus that have not been tested, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"The per cent positive is a critical measure because it gives us an indication how widespread infection is in the area where the testing is occurring — and whether levels of testing are keeping up with levels of disease transmission," says an article on the school's website.

With the delta variant becoming dominant in Saskatchewan, more children will likely get infected, as those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine, said William Haseltine, a former Harvard medical professor and groundbreaking infectious disease researcher.

"[COVID-19] used to not infect younger adults very much, but there are a lot of younger adults entering the hospital and there are now sporadic reports in Indonesia and in Idaho that children are getting sick and dying," Haseltine said.

The New York Times reported hundreds of children in Indonesia dying from COVID-19, many of whom were under the age of five. In the state of Idaho, there has been a surge of infections in babies and toddlers, Bloomberg reported.

"This is serious. It's a different virus. You can't consider what protected you a year ago is going to protect you today," Haseltine said.

Since the pandemic began, about one in four cases in Saskatchewan have been in children and teens, data from the government of Saskatchewan shows.

No back-to-school guidelines in place for school divisions

Students in most Saskatchewan school divisions will return to school in two weeks, with classrooms expected to operate as they did prior to the pandemic.

Shawn Davidson, president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association, said there is no province-wide guidance in place for schools. It will be up to school divisions to work with their local medical health officers — as they did in the 2020-21 school year — to determine rules around masking, isolation requirements should a student test positive for the novel coronavirus, and social distancing.

"So it is possible that it may look a little bit different in different communities, you know, depending on how the virus behaves," Davidson said.

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe acknowledged not everyone can get a vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19, and he vowed to release additional guidelines in the coming week.

"How do we ensure that as our kids head back to school this fall, those that are ineligible for vaccines, ensure that we are providing the proper guidance for our school divisions and for our families in the province," Moe said.

Haseltine said governments that lack preventative measures are "foolish."

"One thing we're learning is there's no single thing that stops COVID," Haseltine said.

"We're still in these arguments that are not founded in any reason. It's really upsetting. And I think it should upset every reasonable person. Especially mothers and fathers who are sending their children to school at a time where… there are much more variants coming out, there are more children getting sick, and [the virus] is much, much more transmissible."