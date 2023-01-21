Sask. teen sentenced for killing his pregnant mom

A 14-year-old boy has been sentenced to six years and eight months in custody for killing his pregnant mother in their Saskatchewan home.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder for the 2021 homicide in Choiceland, a town northeast of Prince Albert.

Judge Lloyd Stang described in his sentencing decision Friday how, on Sept. 24, 2021, the boy hit his mother in the head while she was sleeping, then strangled her.

After the attack, the boy, then 13, phoned his uncle, who contacted the police. When officers arrived, they found the boy standing on the driveway with blood on his clothing, where he admitted to killing his mother.

Two siblings were in the home when the attack happened.

The town of Choiceland is located about 100 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

The woman, 37, was nine months pregnant with her fifth child, who also died.

Stang gave the boy 16 months credit for time already served on what would have been a maximum eight-year sentence.

Stang included a provision that if there is sufficient concern about the boy's risk to reoffend violently, authorities can apply for him to remain in custody beyond his sentence.

In addition to his custodial sentence, the boy is prohibited from possessing firearms, weapons, ammunition or explosive substances for 15 years after completing his sentence, and must provide DNA samples for forensic analysis.