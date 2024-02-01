Sask. teachers to refuse lunchtime supervision Thursday as next step in job action

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says teachers won't be there to supervise students at lunchtime on Thursday.

The union issued a 48-hour strike notice for the withdrawal of voluntary services on Monday morning, the latest job action as contract talks with the province remain at a standstill.

A second round of rotating strikes is also planned to begin on Wednesday, the STF announced on Sunday.

"A decade of government funding cuts has meant parents in several school divisions are forced to pay out-of-pocket fees of $100 or more for their kids to stay at school over the noon hour," STF president Samantha Becotte in a Monday news release.

"School boards face the impossible task of balancing government funding shortfalls and the rising costs of services that students need."

STF members will also not be available to organize or lead noon-hour activities or clubs, according to the release.

"Teachers understand that the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision will be an inconvenience to many families," said the release. "Parents and caregivers concerned about the impact of job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees and urge them to get the government's bargaining committee back to the table."

The province has said it is ready and willing to negotiate, having offered STF members a seven per cent raise over three years, but that problems of classroom size and complexity are best addressed at the school-division level.

The STF says those issues are priorities for its members, and that solutions need to be mandated in their new collective agreement to guarantee class sizes and adequate supports for students with complex needs.

Teachers have been without a contract since August 2023, and in October they voted overwhelmingly in favour of authorizing job actions after talks with the province broke down.

The job actions, which began with one-day strikes last month, are the first time Saskatchewan teachers have walked off the job since 2011.