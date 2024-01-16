Sask. teachers' job action resumes Friday with 1-day strikes, noon-hour supervision withdrawals

Saskatchewan teachers will resume job action Friday on two fronts.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) said will affect school divisions in the Battlefords and Prince Albert areas will be the latest in a series of one-day rotating strikes.

The STF also said teachers provincewide will not supervise students over the lunch break.

That has prompted school divisions to announce schools will close over lunch.

According to notices sent to parents by various school divisions this week, it will also change when school buses take students home. Most buses won't be available at the usual time after the school day.

For many students, it will affect when their school day ends.

The STF's job sanctions have included provincewide one-day strikes, rotating one-day strikes in specific school divisions and the withdrawal of noon hour supervision.

This latest job action was scheduled after bargaining between the province and teachers' federation stalled this week.

The two sides are accusing each other of walking away from talks.

The main sticking points have been salaries, and classroom size and complexity.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the government-trustee bargaining made a new salary offer. He said the government is willing to talk about more measures to address classroom size and complexity, but those discussions can't happen at the bargaining table.

STF president Samantha Becotte said commitments to addressing class size and complexity that are made outside of contract talks don't go far enough in ensuring there is stability in the education sector for years to come.

The teachers' federation said members would be walking off the job on Friday at the following local teachers' associations and schools: