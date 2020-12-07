Sask. eliminating small business corporate income tax for two years

The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that will eliminate small business corporate income tax for the next two years, then see it come back at a reduced rate fro another year.

The tax rate was previously two per cent.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the tax rate will be reduced to zero.

July 1, 2022, tax rate will move to one per cent.

Jul 1, 2023, tax rate will move back to two per cent.

"Saskatchewan's small businesses and their employees have been hard hit by the effects of the global COVID19 pandemic," said Finance Minister Donna Harpauer in a statement.

"Lowering taxes for every small business in our province over the next three years will help them to recover from the pandemic and enable them to retain and hire more workers."

The threshold for businesses to get the reduced tax rate is $600,000.

The government estimates the changes will benefit 31,000 small businesses and save them an average of $6,100 over the next three years.

Government provides rebate to businesses forced to adapt

Thee government also introduced the Strong Recovery Adaptation Rebate (SRAR) on Monday.

The rebate is for businesses forced to adapt to COVID-19, either physically or by changing their business or model.

To be eligible each business will need to:

Employ fewer than 100 people.

Have incurred or will incur expenses to adapt business from Apr. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.

Plan to continue operating.

Have lost at least 30 per cent of revenue from 2019.

Continue to earn less revenue than before pandemic.

Those eligible will receive a rebate of 50 per cent up to a maximum of $5,000, "with amounts being determined based on business expenditures for changing business models to adapt to the current environment brought about due to the global COVID-19 pandemic."

The government said applications will be made available in a few weeks.

"Small businesses are continuing to do their part by not only protecting public health, but also helping to ensure a strong economic recovery in both the weeks and months ahead, and in the longer term as well," said Minister of Trade Jeremy Harrison in a statement.