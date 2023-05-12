Tax talk focus of Sask. legislative debate

Tax season may be over, but tax talk was the centre of debate inside the Saskatchewan legislature.

On Tuesday, the government passed Bill 122, which creates the Saskatchewan Revenue Agency. The agency is merely an idea, but the legislation created a framework for collecting and administering corporate taxes in the province.

The government highlighted it in the fall throne speech, saying the agency would increase provincial autonomy from Ottawa and allow the province greater control over taxes and incentives.

"This Act is among the steps our government is taking to protect and defend Saskatchewan's economic autonomy, industries and jobs from federal intrusion and constitutional overreach," Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said when the bill was introduced in December.

"Usually we don't introduce framework legislation. We talked about it in the throne speech and no one seemed to notice," Harpauer said Wednesday.

"I think we were sending a strong message that we're going to pursue this and we're going to do it in consultation. It cannot happen overnight. Obviously, this will be a pretty substantive undertaking."

Harpauer said the government has not determined what the new Crown would cost to start up or operate.

She said the government will conduct consultations before deciding whether to proceed.

"I think it's a pretty significant change that we're suggesting and I think that consultation is very important and if there is absolutely no reason to pursue it, then we won't go through the cost of even doing the deeper dive."

Harpauer highlighted a couple of reasons that motivated the change.

One is the desire to have tax incentives that cater to Saskatchewan businesses and not the federal government's preference.

"Having to design tax incentives that target our industries, the federal government has to agree to it or they want to administer it. So we have to design them in such a way that it suits the federal government, not necessarily suits our businesses."

She said another reason is a "two-year lag" between receiving data on how much tax is collected from the province. Harpauer said that can result in the province having to pay Ottawa if a projection in a certain year is off.

Harpauer said the framework of the legislation allows for personal income tax to be collected as well but the province is not pursuing that idea now.

Opposition finance critic Trent Wotherspoon said the figure is likely in the "tens of millions."

Wotherspoon said the province will essentially force businesses big and small to file taxes twice, creating a burden.

"(Harpauer) indicated they are finally going to have some consultations in the year ahead and put resources into it. She said that could cost over $1 million. My urging is to recognize that this is a foolish idea from the get-go to scrap it before we waste another dime or end up wasting millions of dollars," Wotherspoon said.

Harpauer said Saskatchewan could follow in the footsteps of Alberta and Quebec, which both collect corporate income tax. Wotherspoon said Ontario, which scrapped a similar system in 2008, is a better example.

'Snack taxes'

On Tuesday, the Opposition NDP held a show and tell of grocery store items that are subject to the PST and compared them with similar products that are not.

Opposition Leader Carla Beck and Wotherspoon called on the province to scrap its "snack tax" on things such as rotisserie chickens, prepared salads and granola bars.

The PST was applied to restaurant meals, prepared meals in grocery stores and snacks in 2017.

This created a system where a package of five granola bars is subject to PST and GST, while a package of six is not.

"This doesn't make a lot of sense to people. I think if people looked at these two groups of food they would struggle to know which one had PST and which did not," Beck said.

Beck said the government should change the policy to help offset higher grocery bills.

But Harpauer said PST would remain on these items to provide "clarity for the retailer."

She said the province decided to apply PST to items already subject to GST and said the federal government determines the list and criteria.

On Thursday, Beck said the government's logic for creating a new tax agency to increase autonomy while following the federal government's model of a "snack tax" is not logical, and motivated by politics.

When discussing the snack tax, Harpauer suggested she would like to lower the PST but said that was only her opinion and not that of the government.