Northern Sask. Grade 11 student earns national recognition for discovery of blue-green algae in lakes

It was widely believed that cyanobacteria wasn't in lakes far north in Saskatchewan because the water was too cold, but a Grade 11 student at the Clearwater River Dene School is disproving those theories.

Ava Haynes' discovery of cyanobacteria — also known as blue-green algae — in lakes near her home community in northwestern Saskatchewan earned her a Bronze Excellence Award at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Edmonton last month.

"I was shocked. It was a very big event with so many remarkable projects that I didn't even expect to place," Haynes told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie.

"When it was announced, there was a moment where it didn't connect in my head for a moment before I realized that they called my name."

Ava Haynes working with lake water samples at the Clearwater River Dene School in northwestern Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich)

Haynes said she was surprised to find the presence of cyanobacteria in some of the lakes close to home.

"I had expected to find [the bacteria] in some of our more eutrophic (nutrient-rich) lakes, where in the summertime you do see large algae blooms and it does give off a distinct odour," Haynes said.

"I wasn't expecting to find it in our more northern lakes that we use, because those lakes even in the summer are fairly cold and they are fairly clear in appearance."

How did Haynes begin working on the project?

The inspiration for the project began when she and other students from the Clearwater River Dene School joined scientists in the field through the Beading a New World: Collective Climate Accountability Project.

Dr. Milla Rautio from the University of Chicoutimi in Quebec discovered sediment samples of cyanobacteria after examining a sample of the water.

"They were not here to study cyanobacteria, they couldn't look into it any further," Haynes said. "[That] kind of kick-started it and I wanted to see if in our water system, in our culturally significant lake, if I would be able to find cyanobacteria."

Ava Haynes using a microscope to help discover the presence of cyanobacteria near her community. (Submitted by Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich)

Haynes used a plankton net to collect concentrated samples that she could observe under a microscope. She also took nutrient samples and sent them to Rautio to test in a lab for total phosphorus — a good indicator for the presence of cyanobacteria.

Listem| Woman from Northern Sask. returns home to lead climate adaptation efforts: The Morning Edition - Sask 6:43 Woman from Northern Sask. returns home to lead climate adaptation efforts When Dene Cheecham-Uhrich left home to study, she knew she wanted to come back. The 30-year-old from Clearwater River Dene Nation studied at the University of Saskatchewan. Her passion for protecting the earth then took her to Lake Victoria in Africa to learn about water science. Now - as she hoped - she’s come home to help lead her community in climate adaptation. She and students from Clearwater River Dene Nation recently finished planting 10,000 trees in the area.

Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich, the principal investigator of Beading a New World, said the project is opening up new doors for the students in her community because it allows them to create connections with working scientists.

"We've never had anything like this before, I know a lot of our educators can speak to that, " Cheecham-Uhrich said.

"All of these opportunities are new to us and are innovative. I was so happy to bring that to the school. "

Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich is the principal investigator for the Beading a New World: Collective Climate Accountability project. It aims to to establish Indigenous communities as equal treaty partners in Canada’s transition to low-carbon, sustainable and decolonial society. (Submitted by Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich)

Cheecham-Uhrich said seeing Haynes's accomplishments is one of the coolest experiences she's ever had.

"Everyone was just so happy for Ava, we were so proud of her," Cheecham Uhrich said. "We've all seen her grow and she has this bright bright future ahead of her. "

Cheecham-Uhrich's said Haynes's discovery of cyanobacteria in Lac La Loche will benefit the community, because it is a culturally significant, popular fishing spot and people swim in it.

Haynes looking for a solution to help community and environment

If water containing cyanobacteria is ingested, it can cause headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Swimming in water containing the toxin can irritate skin and eyes.

Haynes says cyanobacteria causes even more severe health impacts on animals and the environment.

"In animals it's known to cause death through liver cell suicide and it does affect their central nervous system more with its neurotoxins," Haynes said.

"In the total environment of a lake, it can cut off oxygen because the blooms get so thick, which impacts other lake inhabitants because it then kills off other bacteria."

Ava Haynes and her dad in the forest near their community. The Clearwater River Dene Nation was evacuated twice in May due to wildfires. (Submitted by Dënë Cheecham-Uhrich)

Haynes is now working to identify why cyanobacteria is emerging in the lakes. Some of her working include climate change, an increase of wildfires and the introduction of invasive species.

She is hoping to come up with a plan that works for her community.

"There are chemical solutions, but just talking with the people in the community they want to try for something a little bit less chemical and more hands on," Haynes said.

Haynes hopes her work can help her community and others protect their lakes and environment.