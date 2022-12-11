Sask. student wins Rhodes Scholarship, will head to Oxford next fall

At a first glance, farming and English literature might not have a lot in common.

But the values Cassidy Serhienko learned growing up on her family's farm near the village of Maymont, Sask., and showing cattle with 4-H Saskatoon helped her on her journey to win a prestigious international scholarship, she said.

As only one one 11 Rhodes Scholarship recipients in Canada, the current University of Saskatchewan student will head to England next year to pursue her master's degree in English literature at the University of Oxford, focusing on contemporary feminist writing.

After finding out last month that she won the scholarship, Serhienko first called her parents to share the good news. Shortly after, the family headed to Canadian Western Agribition in Regina.

"Everyone that I know through cattle showing was there. And everyone was coming up to me and talking to me about it and congratulating me," she said.

"It was definitely overwhelming because I don't think it had really sunk in with me yet either. So it was definitely exciting, and it was a very strange week, but very good."

Last year Serhienko earned a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Currently she is in her final year of study for a bachelor of arts (honours) in English, the university said.

Journey toward Rhodes Scholarship

Serhienko is following in the footsteps of 72 previous Rhodes Scholars from the University of Saskatchewan who have won the award since 1907, the University of Saskatchewan said.

According to the University of Oxford, its Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest international scholarship program, going back to 1902, which brings young people from around the world to study in Oxford.

The Rhodes Scholarship is a fully funded, postgraduate award which allows students to come to the United Kingdom for two or more years, the University of Oxford said on its website.

Serhienko said she first learned about the award opportunity last year just after finishing her bachelor of education program in Saskatoon when she received an email about an information session covering the scholarship.

"I felt like that the values that they were talking about is something that, you know, really aligned with my personal philosophy about education and about academics and about community involvement," she said.

But submitting an application was only the first step on her journey toward winning the award.

First Serhienko had to apply within the University of Saskatchewan and go through an interview in order to receive an endorsement from the institution, she said.

Then she had to apply directly with the Rhodes Trust and eventually was invited to the Prairie Region selection weekend in Winnipeg, said Serhienko.

"Every stage of the application process I thought was really rewarding," she said.

"At every level I was just like, 'Wow. It's amazing that I got this far.' And so I really just tried to enjoy the process and kind of take every stage as a win."

Cassidy Serhienko at Calgary Stampede around 2017. (Provided by Cassidy Serhienko)

During the selection weekend in Manitoba, Serhienko didn't notice any other applicants with a farming background, she said.

However, one of the committee members also had 4-H experience, so they started talking about it.

"I think that those values, that I kind of got from my agriculture background, definitely helped me get to this stage," she said.

"Even though maybe it might feel like, 'Oh my God, I'm the only person from this kind of background.' It makes you feel like the odd man out. But at the same time, that's something that makes you unique, and you have an entirely different perspective than everybody else."

Dream of becoming an English professor

With her love for literature and education, Serhienko hopes to one day become a university professor herself, she said.

Next fall she will continue her academic journey by going to England for the very first time and enrolling at the University of Oxford.

"Every day I feel like there's probably going to be something that's really overwhelming," she said.

"Right now it's just reminding myself that it's real. I'm sure it won't fully sink in until I get there."

Serhienko's ultimate goal is to return to Canada and continue to work in academia in the Prairies and teach English at a university.

This might mean living in the city, but Serhienko said she remains "a rural girl at heart."

By focusing on contemporary feminist writing in Oxford, Serhienko also hopes to better connect the world of agriculture and the world of literature.

"For a long time women … haven't been able to tell their own stories," she said.

"It's been told for them. And I think that that's definitely, you know, reflective of women's historical role in the agriculture industry."