Sask. storm leading to collisions, road closures and travel warnings

Saskatchewan RCMP is asking drivers to avoid traveling in southeastern Saskatchewan due to reduced visibility and poor road conditions from a winter storm pummeling the region.

The Mounties say they received more than 50 calls for assistance related to road conditions on Wednesday from 7:30 p.m. CST to 8:30 p.m CST and officers were reporting delays with response times and tow truck availability due to dangerous driving conditions.

The calls included officers responding to a report of a collision between a semi-truck and a charter bus in the east-bound lane of Highway 1 just east of Sintaluta, where initial reports indicate one man was seriously injured.

RCMP added that vehicles including semis were stopping on the side of highways in the southeast part of the province.

Environment and Climate Canada snowfall and winter storm warnings remain in effect across Southeastern Saskatchewan as of 7 a.m. CST on Thursday.

Saskatchewan's highway hotline map shows numerous highway closures east of Regina including most sections of Highway 35 south of Qu'Appelle, Highway 1 between Balgonie and Whitewood and a large section of Highway 48 from Emerald Park to Highway Nine.

The highway hotline map also has travel not recommended warnings in effect across Southeastern Saskatchewan and in some areas east of Saskatoon, while winter conditions exist warnings are in effect throughout the majority of the southwestern and central regions of the province.

The highway hotline map showed 16 driving incidents south of Prince Albert as of 7 a.m CST on Thursday.

The province's highway hotline map as of 7 a.m CST on Thursday. Red indicates road closures, white indicates travel is not recommended, yellow indicates winter conditions exist. Dotted lines mean there is poor visibility in the region and exclamation marks means driving incidents/ (Saskatchewan Highway Hotline)

The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting that motorists use caution and reduce speed on Saskatoon streets. Police responded to 11 collisions between 5:40 P.M. and 9:20 P.M on Wednesday according to a news release.

The police service says none were reported to be serious.

Police in Regina indicated there were a dozen collisions in the city between 12:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, though they weren't sure if all were due to the weather. Two of the collisions resulted in minor injuries. Residents are asked to stay home if they can and to use extreme caution if they must venture out.

If you decide to travel, RCMP is asking people to check the highway hotline map and to ensure your vehicle has lots of fuel, extra warm clothes, snacks, water, a phone charger and a snow shovel on hand. The Mounties also asked the public to consider stocking your vehicle with traction mats, a tow rope and a booster cable.