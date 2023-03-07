Veteran Sask. Party MLA Lyle Stewart steps down for health reasons

After more than 23 years in the job, Lumsden-Morse MLA Lyle Stewart stood in the legislative assembly Monday and announced his resignation, citing health reasons.

"It was my intention to finish out this term at which time I would have put in 25 years of service as an MLA. Due to my health concerns, it appears that I will not be able to serve my constituents and my province in the way that I have in the past," Stewart said.

"It has been the honour of my life to represent the people of Lumsden-Morse and Thunder Creek as their MLA for the past 23-and-a-half years."

Stewart served as agriculture minister from 2012 to 2018.

In 2014, Stewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but stayed on as minister of agriculture. Four years later, he stepped down from that post due to a colon cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, Stewart said he has lived with prostate cancer for years and that his condition has worsened in recent weeks.

"I need to spend more of the time that I have left with my grandchildren and my dear friend Juanita."

Stewart thanked former Premier Brad Wall, Premier Scott Moe and his other Saskatchewan Party caucus colleagues.

He said he has been a part of changing the province in ways "both positive and indelible."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that has been provided to me by two of the best premiers this country has known. Many of the members who sit in these seats are among my best and most trusted friends. I hope to keep up these relationships, so goodbye for now and God bless."

A byelection for Lumsden-Morse will be held within six months of Stewart's last official day, March 10.

Former interim party leader, cabinet minister

Stewart was elected in 1999 and served in Opposition before the Saskatchewan Party formed government in 2007.

In 2004, he served briefly as interim leader of the Saskatchewan Party and as Opposition leader. In addition to his time as minister of agriculture, he also served as minister of enterprise and innovation.

In 2017, as agriculture minister, Stewart participated in a steer riding contest. Here he is practising on a fake steer. (CBC News/Micki Cowan)

In 2009, while on his way to the legislature, Stewart pulled off the road near Regina to help what he thought was a stranded motorist. The man tried to take Stewart's car and attacked him. Stewart was able to fight the man off, restrain him and call 911.

The attacker was arrested and received four years in jail. Stewart suffered a few cuts from being attacked with a pen.

Moe thanks Stewart

Premier Moe thanked Stewart for his work over the past 23 years and how he was able to represent the people of Lumsden-Morse, the constituency formerly known as Thunder Creek.

"He never once forgot who he represented. Lyle always represented them in this house. I venture if he ran again, he'd win," Moe said Monday.

In 2018, Stewart announced he was leaving cabinet to undergo aggressive treatment for cancer. (CBC)

In November 2020, Moe named Stewart the legislative secretary responsible for provincial autonomy. On Monday, Moe thanked him for working on that and the development of the Saskatchewan First Act.

Last fall, Stewart invited convicted murderer Colin Thatcher to the legislature for the throne speech. Stewart called Thatcher a long-time friend. Five days later, Stewart was relieved of a legislative secretary position. He called the invite "an error in judgment."

Despite that incident, Moe said Stewart was respected around the caucus table.

"Nobody serves flawlessly, none of us. But Lyle has served with an understanding of what that service means to who you represent in this place and who he represented in his time as minister."

Moe said Stewart was a loyal colleague and his voice will be missed.

"Lyle didn't speak a lot, but he got his point across."