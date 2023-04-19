'It's on our doorstep': Environment Canada warns of spring storm heading for Saskatchewan

Weather watches turned to warnings Tuesday afternoon, as the "significant spring storm" Environment and Climate Change Canada warned about earlier in the week began moving its way into Saskatchewan.

"It's on our doorstep, be prepared," advised warning preparedness meteorologist Terri Lang.

Regina, Moose Jaw, Yorkton and parts of the southwest, including Assiniboia, were under snowfall warnings as of 5:30 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Lang said a Colorado low is expected to move in early Wednesday morning, bringing strong wind gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour and between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow by late Thursday.

Meanwhile, parts of the southeast including Moosomin, Estevan and Weyburn — which were under winter storm warnings late Tuesday afternoon — could see double that accumulation and winds up to 70 kilometres per hour over that same duration.

"Take this storm seriously," Lang advised. "Let nature run its course and then we'll get back to spring."

An overcast sky and the odd half-melted snowbank could be seen in Weyburn, Sask., early Tuesday afternoon. (Paige Tenbult/City of Weyburn)

With as much as 40 centimetres of snow on the way, the City of Weyburn is prepared, according to spokesperson Paige Tenbult, who said the city's graders and sanders are lined up.

"Our emergency services crews are ready and we've identified and made sure our priority routes, our essential service routes, will be all cleared and ready," she said.

Tenbult noted many people in the area are planning for a repeat of last spring, when some parts of the southeast were blanketed with upwards of 50 centimetres of snow.

"In light of the snow lingering around for a little bit longer, the transition to spring wasn't full yet, so we might be a little further ahead than last year — but it definitely feels like déjà vu," she said.

"I think staff and residents of the City of Weyburn are preparing for what happened last year."

The City of Regina also told CBC News its winter maintenance crews are prepared to respond where needed in the next 48 hours with snow clearing, sanding and ice control.

'Consider delaying non-essential travel': RCMP

Lang said this spring storm is set to be a "two-day event" that will heavily affect travel across much of the province on Wednesday and Thursday.

"It's not just the southeast corner of the province that should be thinking about postponing travel plans on those two days," she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP issued a warning to drivers about the poor road conditions expected across southern regions in the days ahead.

"Before travelling, check the weather forecast and road conditions/potential closures on the Highway Hotline for both your departure and arrival points. If conditions will be poor, consider delaying non-essential travel," RCMP said.

CAA Saskatchewan spokesperson Angel Blair urged people travelling during this storm to slow down and pack extra warm clothes, snacks, water and a phone charger.

"In these situations, you're going to deal with all sorts of road conditions in a very fast period of time — the freezing rain, the snow, the blowing snow — you can have a whiteout to black ice to rain. It can be very tricky, so slow down and take caution," she said.

Shawn Hansen, CAA's fleet operations supervisor and a tow truck driver of 12 years, agreed.

He also reminded drivers to slow down when passing tow trucks with their blue and amber lights flashing.

"We have families, too. We want to go home at the end of the day," Hansen said. "Please slow down, be aware of your surroundings and move over, if possible."

Fines for exceeding 60 kilometres per hour when passing tow trucks and emergency vehicles in Saskatchewan start at $170.