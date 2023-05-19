Saskatchewan's 2023 spring legislative sitting centred around the question of growth and specifically how the provincial government is handling a larger population and higher revenues.

This was highlighted on Tuesday when Premier Scott Moe said that in order for the province to attract investment and remain affordable for residents and businesses, it must set a goal to get to a net-zero electrical grid by 2050.

Moe argued that in Saskatchewan, meeting federal targets set for 2035 is unrealistic and would lead to higher power bills and companies avoiding the province.

More broadly speaking, Moe and the Saskatchewan Party's goals for 2030 are to grow the population to 1.4 million people, create 100,000 jobs and attract $16 billion in capital investment annually.

The tent-pole piece of legislation for the government, the Saskatchewan First Act, was passed and has been described as a mechanism to protect the province from federal intrusion into provincial jurisdiction in areas of resource development and power generation.

Moe and his government argue that federal policies cause harm to the province, or will in the future.

The act has been criticized by First Nations and Métis leaders and has triggered one lawsuit.

Government boasts about growth

The Saskatchewan Party and government have adopted the slogan, "Growth the Works for Everyone." You cannot miss the billboards all around the province with the premier's picture next to the phrase.

Government MLAs uttered the slogan seemingly dozens of times weekly, inside and outside the assembly, and it was the title of the 2023-24 budget, which boasted a $1-billion surplus.

Moe told reporters following question period that it was a "strong session with a strong surplus budget which has allowed us to pay off our pandemic debt and allowed us to make the necessary investments in safer and stronger communities and preserve the growth that works for everyone in communities right across Saskatchewan."

In his final answer of question period, Moe said, "We have population growth like we have not seen in over a century in this province. I keep my live population tracker on right here because it's growing that quickly, with 1,221,670 people in this province — more than have ever lived here any day previous in this great province that we represent."

Moe said the budget invested in "safer communities," the health and human resources plan to train and attract more health care workers and in the education system.

"With that unprecedented population growth comes student population growth in our schools. The minister of education is working on how we can react financially to support those students and ultimately those school divisions."

Opposition critical of government spending

On Thursday, Moe called the economy "growing and vibrant," but not everyone shared the sentiment.

The Opposition used a version of "how is that growth that works for everyone" five times in question period on Thursday alone.

The slogan also led to a Twitter fight between the government and one of its critics, which ended up triggering more criticism.

Opposition Leader Carla Beck and her caucus had their own oft-repeated slogan, calling the government "old and tired."

The NDP criticized the government's spending on K-12 public education, a family doctor shortage and issues with EMS — and called for changes and increases to social income assistance.

Listen | The Morning Edition's Political Panel talks power production and wraps the spring sitting The Morning Edition - Sask 10:21 Political Panel for May 19th, 2023 This week, the political panel looks at the provincial and federal governments' continued spat over whether it's possible for Saskatchewan to get to net-zero by 2035. With the spring sitting setting up, the political panel looks back at what was accomplished.

This spring, the NDP focused on affordability. The Opposition said the government was holding back on helping residents by choosing to pay down debt and not putting more into education, health care and social services.

"It's incredibly frustrating when you have a government that is sitting on windfall revenue and is poised to keep that in the bank and start doling out election promises when it gets closer to the next election, and I think people of this province are smarter than that. I think the urgency is greater than that," Beck told reporters Thursday.

Beck pointed to the April rally that brought a crowd of more than 3,000 people to the grounds of the legislature to protest the government's K-12 budget.

A large crowd gathered in front of the legislature on April 29 to call for more government funding to public education. (Radio Canada)

"To see 3,500 people on the steps of this legislature united and voices from across the province — teachers, school boards, frontline workers, parents, grandparents — saying that enough is enough. We need to invest in our kids," she said.

"We certainly can't take credit for that success, but the fact that we're seeing people willing to stand up in that way felt really good."

The Opposition also called on the government to cut its "snack tax" on certain grocery items.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the government was following the federal model for GST and was not planning to make a change.

She did, however, suggest she would like to lower the PST from six per cent but said it was not the government's opinion, only hers.

Byelection call coming

Voters in three Saskatchewan constituencies will get the chance to decide what message they like from Saskatchewan's political parties.

Moe said byelections in Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse will likely happen at the same time.

On Thursday, Moe did not specify a date, but hinted at an announcement in the "near future."

The timing will be up to the government but if they are concurrent, the vote will need to take place within six months of Mark Docherty's resignation in February.

It seems unlikely a vote would be held in July or August; the last Saskatchewan byelection held in July was in 1951.

Moe said his party was still in the nomination process, making a late June election date a good bet.

On Feb. 10, Docherty, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Coronation Park stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

On March 6, veteran Saskatchewan Party MLA for Lumsden-Morse and former minister of agriculture Lyle Stewart announced his resignation for health reasons.

On March 28, Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Walsh Acres Derek Meyers died after a battle with cancer.

A memorial was set up in the Saskatchewan Legislature for Saskatchewan Party MLA Derek Meyers after he died of cancer. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Meyers' death understandably hit the legislative assembly hard. Despite his failing health, Meyers insisted on attending the sitting for as long as he could.

On March 14, Meyers made an introduction welcoming his brother Darcy as a guest in the gallery.

"My brother surprised me. He's in the west gallery over there. This is his first visit to the assembly since I've been elected. So I just wanted to say, you know, given everything that we do in this building — and the premier and we've all talked about it many times — we don't serve alone. Certainly in the last few months, family has become pretty important," Meyers said.

It was Meyers' last speech in the house.

On March 29, for more than 90 minutes, 30 MLAs from both sides of the house paid tribute to Meyers.

Two weeks later, hundreds filled the theatre at the Conexus Arts Centre for Meyers' memorial service.