5 storylines to watch as Saskatchewan's spring legislative sitting begins

The Saskatchewan spring legislative sitting, which starts Monday afternoon, will centre on what could be another budget surplus for the Saskatchewan Party government.

Part of the focus over the next 11 weeks will be on the provincial government's main legislative move from the fall, the introduction of the Saskatchewan First Act.

The sitting will also see parties in and outside the building hoping to grab the attention of voters with a byelection in Regina in the next few months and a provincial election coming in the fall of 2024.

Premier promises Saskatchewan First Act passage

In the fall, the government introduced the Saskatchewan First Act, which it says will confirm the province's autonomy and jurisdiction over its natural resources.

Premier Scott Moe was in India last week and not available for a pre-sitting interview, but he released a statement: "During this session, our government will also continue to defend Saskatchewan's economic autonomy by passing the Saskatchewan First Act."

The act passed through second reading and can be passed later this spring. It is expected to be debated in committee.

The government so far has not signalled a willingness to amend the act despite concerns voiced by First Nations and Métis leadership.

The act was roundly criticized by Indigenous groups, including the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Métis Nation Saskatchewan Assembly. Both said theyhad not been properly consulted before the act was introduced.

The government has maintained the bill will not infringe on inherent treaty rights.

Another surplus for 2023-24?

Moe said the government's goal in the upcoming sitting "will continue to be ensuring that it is growth that works for everyone."

"The upcoming provincial budget will help keep our economy strong and make important new investments in people and government services, while at the same time carefully managing the province's finances and paying down debt," Moe said.

Saskatchewan's finances took a dramatic turn in 2022-23.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine played a role in the increase of commodity prices, which saw oil and potash prices rise.

In the fall, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer announced the government was projecting a surplus of $1.1 billion for 2022-23, up $50.1 million from what had been predicted in the first quarter update and a $1.6-billion improvement from the original budget projection.

This is a far cry from the 2021-22 budget, which had estimated a record deficit of $2.6 billion. At the time, the government projected it would not see a balanced budget until 2026-27.

Now, the province is on track for potentially consecutive surpluses.

In November, Harpauer said she did not have "a crystal ball" and would be shocked if commodity prices remained high.

Potash prices remain strong, while oil prices have dropped considerably from a year ago. WTI (West Texas Intermediate) was $107 US/barrel in early March 2022, but is now hovering around $78 US/barrel.

The increased revenue allowed the government to cut a $500 cheque to everyone over 18 who filed income tax at a cost of $450 million.

Harpauer says a similar cost-of-living rebate is not being discussed. The opposition has been pushing for more measures to deal with increasing costs, including a call to lower power bills.

Harpauer will reveal the budget projects and spending plan on March 22.

NDP push for support

The spring will be the second sitting for Opposition Leader Carla Beck.

The NDP leader comes into the spring with a new chief of staff, former NDP MLA and cabinet minister Warren McCall. He left politics in 2020 after serving 19 years as the MLA for Regina Elphinstone-Centre.

The party must also find a new president to replace Shelia Whelan, who recently left the position.

Beck said Wednesday the changes were "two different situations."

"In politics change happens," she said."Good people going out and good people coming in."

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck speaks to the media ahead of the start of the spring sitting. Beck and colleague MLA Aleana Young, left, are critical of the government's economic record. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Since becoming leader last summer, Beck has focused on concerns over affordability and how the provincial government is handling health care.

"[The government] is walking around under a banner that says 'Growth that works for everyone.' It's time to say the emperor has no clothes. This is a government that is out of touch and out of step with priorities."

Last month, the NDP's health critics embarked on a provincial tour of health-care facilities. Expect health care to be a major focus of the opposition in question period.

"People who have said they voted for the Sask. Party since their inception say they are done. There is an increasing frustration out there," Beck said last week.

With about 600 days until the next election, Beck said her team is focused on convincing voters the NDP is "the alternative to the Sask. Party."

Other parties jockeying for attention

Since 1999, Saskatchewan provincial politics have been controlled by two parties: the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP. The Sask. Party has been in power since 2007 and in that time has enjoyed a healthy majority of seats in the legislature.

However, three parties are hoping to grab voters' attention and eventually have members elected.

Last fall, Independent MLA and former Saskatchewan Party MLA (Saskatchewan Rivers) Nadine Wilson became the leader of the newly created Saskatchewan United Party.

Last week, the party held its official launch at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park.

Wilson's presence as leader of the new party adds a new dynamic to the debate in the house.

This week, SUP sent out advertising throughout the province displaying some organization and a level of financial support.

It is billing itself as "your conservative option for Saskatchewan."

"Now is the time for you to get involved, now is the time you need to care about our great province. So much is riding on us," Wilson said last week.

"Like those that came before us, we must honour Saskatchewan by fighting for her future, her voice, her sovereignty."

Saskatchewan United Party Leader Nadine Wilson speaks at the party's official launch at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park on March 1. (Saskatchewan United Party/Facebook)

Sask. United will have to compete for attention and votes with the Buffalo Party, which fielded 17 candidates in the 2020 provincial election, finishing second to the Saskatchewan Party in four rural ridings.

The Buffalo Party has its annual general meeting in April in Humboldt. The party which started as Wexit Saskatchewan in 2021, has had three interim leaders. Phil Zajac was elected as leader in March 2022.

Later this month, the Saskatchewan Liberal Party will hold its annual meeting in Saskatoon.

On the agenda, is a potential name change. This week the party announced a motion had been tabled to change the party name and rebrand. Leader Jeff Walters ran in last year's Saskatoon Meewasin byelection but received only 2.8 per cent of the vote.

Regina Coronation Park byelection

Last month, veteran MLA and former speaker Mark Docherty resigned his seat in Regina Coronation Park. Docherty won the seat for the Saskatchewan Party in 2011, ending a 25-year NDP reign.

A byelection has not been called yet but Beck said she is keen to see one.

The timing of the byelection is completely up to the government, but Moe must call it within six months of Docherty's resignation.

There is no guarantee the winner of that vote will have the same success in 2024. In Regina Northeast, the NDP's Yens Pedersen beat Gary Grewal of the Sask. Party in a byelection only to lose the rematch two years later in the general election.