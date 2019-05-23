COVID-19, budget debate, economic recovery key issues of new Sask. session

The opening day of spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly will start with the biggest annual item on the government's calendar — the introduction of the 2021-22 budget.

Unlike the 2020-21 budget, the government will introduce this budget in full. Last March, it excluded revenue projections, citing COVID-19 uncertainty.

Due to a tweak in schedule, question period debates will happen Monday through Friday. If the previous two sittings from 2020 are any indication, COVID-19 response is expected to overshadow the budget itself.

2021-22 Budget

Saskatchewan's Finance Minister Donna Harpauer told the Canadian Press last month that meeting a goal of eliminating the deficit by 2024 would be "very, very difficult."

The return to balance in four years was promised during the election campaign.

The Saskatchewan Party also made spending promises which cost close to $849 million — in addition to the $7.5 billion already promised for building hospitals, schools and highways during the next two years.

When asked about getting to balance, Moe told reporters, "Would I want to balance the budget by 2024? Absolutely. Will we be able to balance the budget by 2024? We're going to see in the next number of years."

Last March, the onset of the pandemic resulted in the budget being released with only spending plans and not revenue projections.

On June 15, the remainder of the budget was presented and the government forecasted a record-high $2.4 billion deficit for 2020-21.

Last March, the government's budget included spending estimates, but not revenue estimates. The second half of the budget was released in June. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

The mid-year financial update projected a deficit almost $400 million lower than expected.

The deficit will be one matter, but the other is how the province plans to spend and save its money amid the continuing pandemic.

COVID-19 variants and vaccinations

If the previous two sittings were a preview, the new session will be overshadowed by COVID-19. The pandemic's third wave has taken hold in many parts of Canada, including Saskatchewan. The provincial hotspot is Regina, with more than half of all active cases. The regions close to the Queen City are also seeing increased growth in cases.

Since Premier Moe announced an increase in gatherings and household bubbles on March 9, Regina has seen its active cases increase by 700. Provincewide hospitalizations have risen by more than 50 and ICU admissions have increased by 22.

The spread of variants of concern has driven the rising numbers. Health experts say variants tend to be more contagious and can cause more serious illnesses in younger patients.

Question period debates during the spring and fall were dominated by pandemic-related questions on issues including public health restrictions, health system readiness, mental health and addictions support, long-term care and economic recovery.

Those issues will likely be joined by the vaccination progress and process and how the 2021-22 budget supports the immediate and long-term needs of Saskatchewan residents affected by the pandemic.

Last week, the opposition NDP provided a preview of what it will pushing for during the sitting. The party outlined several measures the government should take to spur the economic recovery including, paid sick leave, phasing in $15 per hour minimum wage and the removal of PST on construction labour and restaurant meals.

New schedule

The government suspended the legislature last March due to COVID-19, and Premier Moe ruled out an early election call. MLAs returned in June for a 14-day sitting to debate and ultimately pass the 2020-21 budget.

In December, the sitting resumed for two weeks — enough time to squeeze in some legislative business, swear in newly elected members and elect a new speaker.

The 2021 spring sitting will be a marathon by comparison. MLAs are being asked to stay in Regina for the duration of the sitting, which will last six weeks.

To accommodate this, the government will sit five days a week, each with question period. Typically members sit Monday to Thursday and are expected to be in their constituency on Friday.

Visitors will not be allowed inside the legislative building and the government has said the assembly itself will once again see fewer members inside at one time with safety protocols and physical distancing in place.