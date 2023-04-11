Sask. spring melt a mix of headaches and joy as residents welcome the warm weather

Dare we say spring has finally come to Saskatchewan? It sure seems like it.

After a weekend of warmer than usual weather, Tuesday brought even warmer temperatures across much of the province, meaning the snow and ice kept melting.

The Water Security Agency (WSA) advised the public on Tuesday of the potential for ice jams on Swift Current Creek, the Moose Jaw River, the Qu'Appelle River and the Wood River after recent rapid melting and runoff.

"Ice jams increase the risk for potential localized flooding as they disrupt normal flows and can cause water to breach embankments," said the WSA in an emailed news release.

"While ice jams are not uncommon this time of year, higher than previously predicted water flows have been recorded or are expected on Swift Current Creek, the Moose Jaw River, the Qu'Appelle River, and the Wood River and ice is still present on these watercourses."

The WSA advised residents to exercise caution, as ice jams can be highly dynamic and cause rapid changes in water levels.

"Under no circumstances should anyone venture out onto an ice jam. Warmer temperatures and higher flow rates may weaken the integrity of ice and reduce the potential for ice jamming," said the WSA.

Helene Henning-Hill is the sewer and drainage operations manager for the City of Regina. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Meanwhile, Helene Henning-Hill, sewer and drainage operations manager for the City of Regina, said her department received more than 140 service requests related to the spring melt over the long weekend.

"Staff were off for Friday and Easter Monday, but they [came] in helping to respond and to clear off any storm drains that were still frozen or plugged. And so that really helped over the weekend to clear things up," said Henning-Hill.

Many residents dealt with flooding in backyards and local streets over the long weekend, and the city worked to clear up some roads.

"On the weekend we had the Broad Street underpass also impacted by water. You can't tell where the blockages are going to be. They just happen and then you deal with them," Henning-Hill said.

Some roads around Regina are still flooded, including Fleet Street. CBC News went to check out that flood at approximately 12:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday and witnessed a car drive full steam ahead, only to stall in a giant pool of standing water.

A car fell victim to a giant pool of standing water on Fleet Street Tuesday afternoon. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

The city said residents can expect things to dry up pretty quickly.

"This weekend with the temperatures start to be warmer things started to really open up. And you drive around the city and you really notice that a lot of the snow piles are starting to go away," said Henning-Hill.

It's a relief for many, as the spring melt has been slow so far this year, according to the city.

"That was because we had this thaw-freeze cycle going on. So we get these lovely temperatures during the daytime and then all of a sudden it's back down freezing. So some in some cases we had to actually go to storm drains and reopen them because they would freeze overnight."

Meanwhile, some Regina residents have been doing their part to help with the thaw.

"At my place it's been smooth sailing," said Regina resident Jayson Martin. "We prepared for this. We fixed the drainage and all. But it's nice out and I love it, getting [to see] all the snow melt, and I can finally be outside again after a long hard winter."

Jayson Martin of Regina said he was prepared for the spring melt at his house, and can now enjoy the sunny weather. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

Storm drains and water outlets across Regina are filled with water as the temperature warms up. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Many people were out and about on Tuesday in Regina, enjoying that nice weather. Some were in jackets, and other were in shorts and tank tops as they enjoyed a walk around Wascana Lake. For them, the spring melt is a walk in the park.

"It feels good today," said Carleigh Chief, a little girl enjoying the sun with her mom at Wascana Lake. "I'm happy summer's coming."

In the meantime, Henning-Hill advises residents to make sure their sump pumps are running properly, clean out their eaves and make sure any ice dams on roofs are taken care of.

She also reminds residents to vigilant around standing water, especially if they have children and pets.

"It's great to to splash in puddles. But sometimes if the depth is there, you may not see what's underneath. So we want to be really safe with our kids, making sure that if there's a little puddle, great, go for it. But if there's a big pool of water, just be careful," Henning-Hill said.

Monica and Carleigh Chief enjoy the warm Regina weather on Tuesday. (Laura Sciarpelletti/CBC)

One thing's for certain, Regina kids are ready for summer clothes, summer weather and summer sports. Especially 11-year-old Edward Mayoh-Bauche and nine-year-old Arthur Mayoh-Bauche, who spent their Tuesday biking around Wascana Lake with their dad.

"Bye winter!" said Edward.

"Nice seeing you!" Arthur added.