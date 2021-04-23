Sask. MP's single-game sports betting bill under Senate scrutiny

A Saskatchewan MP's effort to have single-game sports betting legalized in Canada is getting closer to being realized, but still needs to clear some hurdles.

In 2020, Saskatoon-Grasswood Conservative MP Kevin Waugh introduced Bill C-218, the Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, which would amend the Criminal Code to allow legal single-event sports betting.

Waugh said he introduced the private members' bill "as a common-sense change to end an outdated restriction on single-event sports betting, an industry worth $14 billion in Canada."

In Canada, legal sports betting is offered by provinces at lottery kiosks and convenience stores, but requires the bettor to correctly pick multiple games in what is commonly known as a parlay. This makes it much more difficult for bettors to win.

"It's hard enough to predict one game. I can't predict two and three and four games on Pro-Line, so we're missing that opportunity in this country," Waugh said.

Canadians can currently bet online at offshore betting sites, meaning their money goes out of the country. The Canadian Gaming Association estimates Canadian bettors spend $4 billion annually on offshore sites and $10 million on illegal bookmaking operations.

"All we're doing here is we're giving people the option. People want to be entertained and they want to bet on pro sports."

Waugh said the bill would create economic opportunities in Canada.

"It will also ensure that provincial governments have access to the tools necessary to properly regulate sports

betting and implement consumer protection and problem gambling programs to protect Canadians."

Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Jim Reiter said the provincial government is monitoring the bill's progress and will "assess how this may impact gambling in the province."

He said the province is "considering its options" related to single-event sports betting.

Single-game betting has long been legal in many countries overseas and more recently became legal in the U.S.

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court struck down the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which prevented all states but Nevada from single-game betting. This paved the way for states to offer legalized gambling on sports.

Currently, more than 30 states have legalized sports betting or are in the process of doing so.

"The prohibition on single-game sports betting is one where we are behind the rest of the world, including our neighbours to the south," Waugh said.

The push to change sports gambling in Canada The National 7:22 There’s a growing push to change how Canadians can legally bet on professional sports to help keep billions in gambling money in the country and catch up with practices found in other countries. 7:22

In April, the bill received overwhelming support from all federal parties and passed the House of Commons with a vote of 303 for and 15 against. It passed the Senate on second reading, but still needs to clear a few hurdles before coming into force.

The bill was debated by the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and the committee scheduled a second meeting for Friday to examine it. The committee includes former CFL commissioner Larry Smith and Saskatchewan senators Pamela Wallin and Marty Klyne.

Clock winding down on the bill

In 2012, the House of Commons passed a similar bill from an NDP MP, but it sat in the Senate and ultimately expired because of the 2015 federal election.

This could happen again this year if the Senate does not pass the bill before the parliamentary sitting ends mid-June.

The Liberal government could call a fall election, which would kill the bill if it is not passed this month and require the process to start all over again.

The banking committee will meet again next week and the final reading of the bill could follow. It will need to receive Royal Assent to become a reality before the end of the month.

Any amendments would send the bill back to the House of Commons for another vote and back through the Senate