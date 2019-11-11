Sask. solar company considers relocating head office to Alberta

Kevin Bergeron says he's looking to Alberta as his Saskatchewan solar energy company struggles amid changes to the provincial net metering program.

"We're trying to position ourselves to pivot into other things that can can allow us to continue moving forward in the renewable space — one being a potential move of our head office to Calgary," said Bergeron, the CEO of Saskatoon's miEnergy.

"There's certainly lots of opportunity in this sector in other jurisdictions."

Earlier this month, SaskPower launched its "revamped" net metering program. Through the program, customers who produce their own energy can send excess power into the provincial grid and then receive credit for it.

SaskPower decided to put the original net metering program on hold in September after it reached the 16-megawatt cap two years before anticipated.

The revised program — launched on November 1 — has no cap, or contract term and will credit excess power for customers at 7.5 cents/kWh, which it said reflects the average cost of energy for 2020 and 2021.

The province is no longer offering one-time rebates on solar installations and the credit back to customers for excess energy is about half of what the old 1:1 net metering program paid.

Bergeron said business has basically come to a halt in the last few weeks, resulting in the company having to lay off tradespeople — dropping from 47 to 21 employees.

"SaskPower ... through the government's actions here has really put [a] 'business closed' sign up for the solar industry in Saskatchewan," Bergeron said.

The Crown corporation has stated that keeping the old program would cost $54 million by 2025, as it was projected to grow by 50 per cent year over year.

Bergeron said his team disagrees with the math.

He argues a thriving solar industry could have pumped millions — from $450 to $560 million — into the economy while also creating "hundreds of jobs."

"There is a real opportunity here for the government to stand up and be a leader in this area and create a couple hundred million dollars worth of economic activity in the energy sector," he said.

"Unfortunately the government has chosen to move in the other direction."

Minister responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said in a news release that the program will "provide self-generation opportunities and support local industry for years to come."

Duncan added that "while large, utility-scale projects are by far the most economical way to add renewable energy to the grid, Net Metering will remain another tool in the toolbox."

Bergeron said any movement toward solar is positive, but the direction of the province doesn't put small businesses in a position to be competitive to compete with other companies that might operate out-of-province.

He said he remains frustrated and wants to see Saskatchewan's solar program revisited.