'I regret saying that': Sask. social services minister calls 'lobbyists' comment inappropriate

A Saskatchewan cabinet minister is walking back a comment he made last week referring to national Indigenous groups as "lobbyists."

Last week, Social Services Minister Paul Merriman was in Saskatoon meeting with his fellow provincial ministers. He said they were unable to speak directly with the federal government about child welfare reform without national Indigenous organizations being present.

"It creates a little bit of an issue if we can't, as a provincial and territory (group), have a conversation with our federal minister without a lobbyist in the room," Merriman told The Canadian Press last week.

The comment led to Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde sending a letter to Merriman.

"As national chief, I am elected by chiefs who in turn are elected by their citizens, just as you are elected by your citizens," Bellegarde wrote in the letter obtained by The Canadian Press.

On Monday, Merriman said he had the "utmost respect for the Indigenous culture, history and the elected representatives."

"That choice of words that I used was inappropriate and I regret saying that," Merriman said.

"He should have chosen his words much better than he did," Premier Scott Moe said.

Questions about implementation of Bill C-92

Merriman said his concerns stemmed from the federal government's plan regarding Bill C-92.

In March, federal Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan unveiled the bill, an act that would take control of child welfare systems away from provincial governments and allow Indigenous peoples to look after their own children.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde looks on as Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan, speaks at a press conference regarding the introduction of Bill C-92 in February. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Merriman said Indigenous leaders, provincial and territorial leaders and the federal government were able to discuss the bill last week.

Merriman said he values the input of Indigenous leaders on the file.

"We do need to hear their voice in the room."

He said the provincial ministers need to speak with O'Regan to work out details of how the bill will work in practical terms.

Merriman said he contacted O'Regan on Monday and the sides agreed to hold a conference call between provincial, territorial leaders and the federal government in the near future.

The premier shared concerns similar to Merriman's.

Moe said Indigenous leaders have had bi-lateral talks on Bill C-92 with the federal government. He called the process "good" and "instrumental."

Moe said, at the same time, ministers from the provinces and territories should have a chance to have their own bi-lateral talks.

Moe said if Bill C-92 passes, the provinces and territories need more clarity on how the federal government is going to fund it, how it will transition Indigenous children out of the province's care, how the new system will operate and what will happen to existing agreements.