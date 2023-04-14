Sask. police watchdog launched 12 investigations in 1st year

Saskatchewan's police watchdog has been fully up and running for less than a year but has been called in to investigate 12 separate cases involving deaths or serious injuries where police were involved.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is an independent, civilian-led unit responsible for investigating serious incidents involving on and off-duty police in Saskatchewan.

Investigations are mandatory when a person suffers serious injury or death as a result of a police officer's actions or while they are in police custody.

SIRT also conducts probes when there is an allegation of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving a police officer. Its executive director has the power to also initiate one if they believe it would be in the public interest.

The organization's jurisdiction covers all municipal police officers, RCMP officers operating in Saskatchewan and some special constables such as Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and conservation officers.

Despite being announced by the provincial government in 2021 and the organization's first executive director, Gregory Gudelot, being appointed in June of that year, the unit did not officially begin operating until Jan. 1, 2023.

At the time, the unit was welcomed by Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police while the former head of Ontario's civilian police investigations unit said the creation of SIRT was overdue. Sask. was one of the last provinces to establish independent civilian police oversight.

Before SIRT was established in the province, police agencies were responsible for investigating each other. The findings of those investigations were then review by an independent observer.

Less than a month into operations SIRT took charge of its first investigation after a Prince Albert police officer shot and killed a man after a short foot chase.

That incident, along with the 11 other investigations SIRT has taken conduct of, remain open.

No charges have been laid and there have been no repercussions publicly announced by either SIRT or Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice.

A review of the incidents investigated by SIRT over its first year indicates that half of them were the result of fatalities.

Three of those were from police-involved shootings. The latest occurred Dec. 21, on the Red Earth Cree Nation.

The three other fatal incidents were the result of individuals found to be non-responsive or in medical distress.

Under the provincial legislation creating SIRT, a report must be filed with SIRT's executive director once an investigation concludes. Three months after receiving that report the director is required to make a summary of the report public.

That has yet to happen in any of the 2023 cases.

The organization's executive director is required to file a report every fiscal year detailing the number of investigations started and concluded by SIRT, the nature of each investigation and the result of of each.

That annual report will then be filed with the provincial legislature.