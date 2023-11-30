Saskatchewan allocated 100 more nominees for immigration program

Saskatchewan will be able to bring in 100 more nominees in 2023 through its Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP).

That makes the total for this year 7,350 — the highest in the program's history.

Additionally, in early November, the province expanded the opportunity for permanent residency to more people by adding 279 intermediate and lower-skilled occupations in its Nominee Program.

Saskatchewan also receives about 6,000 new immigrants a year through federal programs.

"Immigration is shaping Saskatchewan's future, and increasing the SINP allocation will help our province address the growing needs of our economy," Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan's immigration and career training minister, said in a press release.

Saskatchewan is not having difficulty attracting immigrants. In 2022, the province used its full federal allocation of 6,040 nominations under the SINP.

Earlier this year, the provincial government reached an agreement with the federal government to increase the annual allocation for people in the program over the next couple of years. According to that agreement, the program would grow to 8,000 nominees in 2024 and 8,500 the following year.

The province has also been lobbying Ottawa for more autonomy over immigration. In 2022, the provincial government proposed the Saskatchewan Immigration Accord. It would allow Saskatchewan to "set its own immigration levels, select skilled immigrants aligned with labour market needs, re-establish a family class immigration stream and give the province control over the design and delivery of settlement and integration services."