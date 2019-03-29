Carbon tax debate dominates spring sitting of Sask. legislature

The spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly ended with a whimper on Thursday, a stark contrast to the fiery exchanges and name-calling that marked part of the debate.

The majority of the political news over of the last 11 weeks happened outside the walls of legislative building.

Controversy over anti-carbon tax rally

On April 5, Moe spoke a anti carbon tax rally in Regina. More than a thousand people descended on Queensbury Centre at Evraz Place. The speech itself was met with applause and approval from the crowd, but the story about the rally and who was driving it became a focus of the NDP in the days leading up.

"The so-called no yellow vest rally this Thursday is a yellow vest rally without the yellow vests," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said on April 1.

"The reason he [Moe] couldn't distance himself from yellow vest rallies is because he was busy planning one," Meili said.

The following day Moe said, "(Meili) labelled them as racist. In fairness, he didn't use that exact word but he used this word — he labelled the hard-working Saskatchewan people attending this rally as anti-Islamic, as anti-Semitic."

Hundreds of trucks convoyed through Regina towards the Queensbury Convention Centre, where they gathered for an anti-carbon tax rally. (CBC News)

Meili was furious with Moe, saying "he lied".

"It was really frustrating again to see words that were meant in one way spun and misrepresented by the Premier. That was very disappointing and not in keeping with how debate should happen in this house," Meili said Thursday.

When asked if he regretted not attending the rally, Meili said, "when the official [rally] account was sharing things about denying the existence of climate change, some of the connections of some of the organizers with the yellow vest movement and what that represents. I didn't feel that was the right place to be."

On Thursday, Moe was asked if Meili should have been there, "I went to the rally and I don't believe I made a mistake."

Saskatchewan loses carbon tax case

The second major provincial political event of the spring happened two weeks ago. The province's court of appeal ruled in a split 3-2 decision that the federal government's carbon tax, imposed on provinces deemed not to have sufficient plans of their own, is constitutional.

For months, Moe has told media and the public that the government believed the court challenge would be successful. Borrowing a sports metaphor, he dubbed it a seven-game series as opposed to a one-game winner-take-all. He said the province will take it to the Supreme Court of Canada, while also supporting separate challenges in Ontario and eventually Alberta.

When asked if he had failed to deliver on a promise, Moe said, "Absolutely, absolutely not."

"We had a split decision here in the province. We see other provinces moving forward with reference cases to their provincial courts. The fact of the matter is we continue to disagree with the federal government and the Saskatchewan NDP we believe this is a flawed policy," Moe said Thursday.

"We've been very clear. We don't think that the federal carbon tax is a good tax. It's not a good plan," Meili said.

Balanced budget, trespassing and paid leave bills highlight government business

While the carbon tax, rallies and court challenges received attention, the government did also conduct the business governments do.

In March, the government delivered its promised balanced budget. Unlike 2017, the budget garnered less criticism and featured only one notable reversal. After a protest and backlash, the province committed to funding Cornwall Alternative School in Regina for 2019-20.

The province also passed Clare's Law, amended trespassing laws and will allow victims of interpersonal and sexual violence five days of paid leave.

Moe said he was most proud of keeping the three-year back to balance promise and the "largest investment in the history of the province" in mental health, health care and education.

Over the last two weeks, the opposition has focused in on education supports and the government's statement that the average class size is 19.

"I think we were actually fairly successful in focusing on the issues regarding children in the province with particular focus on cuts to education. You know we've got 7,000 more kids in our classrooms since 2016 but we haven't seen a cent in increased funding," Meili said.

"It's harder for teachers today which makes it harder for students. And I really don't feel that has become enough of the discussion."

Federal election looms large

Saskatchewan's MLAs won't return to the legislature until October 23 and when they return there could be a change in Ottawa.

The federal election is set for October 21.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons as Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer looks on. The result of the election this October could shape the next sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

It could be a major pivot point for Moe.and the Saskatchewan government. Moe's focus has been squarely on his opposition to policies of Justin Trudeau's federal government.

Many points of contention — the carbon tax, Bill C-69, Bill C-48 or lack of activity around pipeline projects — could change if Trudeau is defeated by Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives in October.