COVID-19 in Sask: 57 new cases reported Wednesday, 3rd largest daily bump of pandemic

Saskatchewan reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This was the third highest daily bump in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

One of the new cases is located in the far north east, one is in the north west, 17 are in the north central, four are in the north east, 14 are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the central west, 11 are in the Regina are and seven are in the central east zone.



The province said public health investigations into the source of transmission are underway for all new cases.

Saskatoon's new cases continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs. The province declared outbreaks at The Longbranch on Oct. 16 and Divas Nightclub on Oct. 18.

There were 15 new recoveries reported on Wednesday.





The news cases from Saskatchewan bring total reported cases of COVID-19 to 2,496 — 469 of which are considered active. To date a total of 2,002 people have recovered.

(CBC News)

Seventeen people are in hospital, 15 of whom are receiving inpatient care. Seven are in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone, five in the north central zone and one in the central east zone. There are two people in intensive care — one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Testing

On Tuesday, 2,483 COVID-19 tests were performed throughout the province.

As of Wednesday, 238,013 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. The province's per capita rate was 162,549 people tested per million population as of Monday.

The national rate was 234,139 people tested per million population.