Sask. government's legislative security move absent of answers

This week, the Saskatchewan government introduced a bill that would bring an end to the independent security structure at the legislative building. The minister responsible has not been able to address why the change is necessary.

For the last 37 years, the sergeant-at-arms has handled the security of the chamber, building and legislative grounds.

On Tuesday, without much notice to the opposition and no previous signal a change was needed, the Minister of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Christine Tell introduced Bill 70, which would remove nearly all of the sergeants' security duties and replace him with a security director appointed by the minister.

The sergeant-at-arms would only have responsibility for security within the legislative chamber.

Tell said the changes were needed because of escalating protests and security threats inside and outside the building.

Despite being asked repeatedly by media and the opposition, Tell declined to give a single example, citing privacy.

She said the demonstration by anti-vaccination protestors on Oct. 27 that led to the cancellation of outdoor throne speech ceremonies was not the reason for the bill, and that it was "decided before that."

Tell did express on Wednesday that current security led by Sergeant-At-Arms Terry Quinn and a team of former police officers was not meeting the government's expectations.

"We haven't been able to get [concerns] addressed effectively and we'd rather be proactive in our security stance than reacting when something bad happens."

Opposition justice critic Nicole Sarauer pressed Tell for an explanation, asking why, if security threats are real, had the issue of building security not been addressed at a committee of members from both parties, as is typically the process.

When asked about the exclusion of the Opposition from discussions about security structure, Tell said "This is a government building, so, what can I say? We're the government."

The Opposition said the new bill moves a non-partisan security operation into a partisan security force. The current security team answers to the Speaker. Under the proposed legislation, the government would be in charge of the security force.

"We still have no clear answers from the minister of corrections. She can't seem to answer our questions."

Sarauer said Friday that the opposition wants to know "who is steering" the move for changes.

She asked Premier Scott Moe during Friday's question period to name one example of "when the sergeant-at-arms has failed to keep this building safe."

On Friday, Tell answered the questions posed to Moe.

"We really need to hear from the premier who sat during all of the questions I had today," Sarauer told reporters Friday.

"There was a security review which happened in 2014 after the Ottawa shooting and the recommendations were acted upon. None of those recommendations included removing the independent sergeant at arms from directing the security in this building and surrounding area."

Sarauer said the board of internal economy, an-all party committee, should be responsible for security discussions. She said the proposed bill was not discussed at that committee.

Costs, makeup of proposed force not yet known

The government's bill to revamp security, thus creating a new police force for the legislature, would come at a cost, but Tell said the plans are "early days" and could not say how much the change would cost taxpayers.

She said cost savings were not factored into the decision.

Tell could not answer how many officers she anticipated the force to have, whether the force would be armed, or whether they would be uniformed.

She insisted the appointment of a new director would not be partisan, pointing out many other positions within her ministry come from appointments.

The government declined to answer CBC's request for the amount the premier's RCMP security detail costs annually, because of the "sensitive nature" of the matter.

Opposition says protest crackdown motivating change

The opposition suggested this week that the government wants a new security force to crack down on protests it does not like.

In 2018, a teepee was re-erected on the lawn across from the legislative building as part of the Justice for our Stolen Children camp. The site had been home to a protest which lasted nearly 200 days.

Then-Justice Minister Don Morgan said he expected police to enforce the rule of law , and that the grounds were not intended for overnight camping.

Four days earlier, Regina police arrested camp members and the teepees were removed.

In an interview with CBC at the end of 2018, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said "the provincial government and our police service, we strained a bit through that."

In 2018, after nearly 100 days a supporter of the Justice for Our Stolen Children Camp removed from the camp by police officers. Six people were arrested, but were released hours later. No charges were laid. (CBC)

In September 2020, Tristen Durocher took down a teepee he had camped in across from the legislative building as part of a 44-day ceremonial fast, which he called Walking With Our Angels. Durocher said it was a response to a suicide prevention bill put forward by the NDP being voted down by the provincial government.

The provincial government and the Provincial Capital Commission sought a court order for Durocher's removal in August, saying he was in violation of bylaws.

A Regina judge allowed Durocher to complete his fast and vigil "without further incident."

Tell compares Sask. proposal to Alberta, B.C. models

In defence of the bill and a need to modernize security at the legislative building, Tell pointed to Alberta and B.C.

But both Alberta and B.C. continue to have the sergeant-at-arms responsible for more than just the chamber itself.

In Alberta:

"As designated by the Speaker, the Sergeant-at-Arms is the head of the Assembly's security service and responsible for the safety and security of all persons within the Chamber, the Legislature Building, select areas of the Edmonton Federal Building and constituency offices throughout the province," the province's website says.

In B.C.:

"The Sergeant-at-Arms not only administers access to the Public galleries and other parts of the Parliament Buildings, but also manages the security services for the Legislative Precinct, its occupants, and the public.​​The Legislative Precinct refers to both the immediate grounds of the Parliament Buildings as well as the surrounding lands and buildings. The area contained within the Legislative Precinct includes historical markers, symbolic fountains, and large open lawns," the province's website says.

Under Saskatchewan's proposed Bill 70, the legislative district includes the area in and around the Saskatchewan Legislative Building except for the chamber, which is defined in the act as a "legislative precinct."

The bill would continue to allow the sergeant-at-arms the responsibility of security within the legislative chamber or precinct, but not the rest of the building or its grounds.

All areas outside of the legislative chamber would be the responsibility of the new security force.