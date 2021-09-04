Sask. to create 'safe zones' around schools to protect against anti-vaccination protests

The Saskatchewan government says it is protecting teachers, students and their families from harassment by creating a 50-metre safe access zone around schools.

The government introduced changes to the Education Act on Monday afternoon, after announcing details earlier in the day on how it plans to vaccinate children five to 11, with some clinics happening inside schools after school hours.

The amendments come on the heels of similar legislation introduced earlier this month that bars protests within a 50-metre zone around hospitals in the province.

"It is important that our children, parents, teachers and staff are able to access schools in the province without fear of interference or intimidation," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release.

"In particular it is important to ensure our children do not feel scared or threatened."

The legislation allows for lawful labour picketing within the safe zones and is set to expire two years after coming into force.

The safe access perimeter can be expanded from 50 metres to 150 metres.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said the government wanted to consult with the Saskatchewan School Boards' Association and other education partners before moving ahead with the safe access legislation.

Merriman said school boards requested the law.

"Unfortunately, we've seen a couple of incidents in our province where people have gone into schools protesting. No kid should be subjected to a protest in their school, not in our province."

Merriman called protests that made their way into schools "ridiculous."

"It's really too bad that we have to do this, but we have to because we need to protect our students."

The bill can come into force sooner with support from the opposition NDP. Opposition Leader Ryan Meili indicated the amendments have his backing.

"We've seen some anti-vaccination protests outside of schools in Saskatoon, it's not helpful. I encourage anybody who thinks this is a good idea to give their head a shake."

Last month, school officials at Chief Whitecap School in Saskatoon warned parents of a man who had talked with students in four separate incidents, asking them about their vaccine status and urging them not to get immunized.

The letter said he has approached students during school hours and after school.

Saskatoon Police identified the man and issued him a warning to "cease all unwarranted behaviour" on or near school grounds.

In September, schools in and around Salmon Arm, B.C. were put on hold and secure after anti-vaccine protesters entered them.