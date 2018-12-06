Robotics, automation programs now available to all Sask. school divisions

Robotics and automation courses can now be offered to all students in Grade 7 to Grade 12 in Saskatchewan — a move to ensure students in the province's classrooms are getting an education suited to the 21st century, according to Minister of Education Gordon Wyant.

"Saskatchewan's classrooms are meeting the needs of today's student, by providing them with the hands-on practical skill development found in these classes," Wyant said in a statement Thursday.

The new classes were piloted in 18 school divisions last year, including the Conseil des écoles fransaskoises and four Indigenous education authorities.

The program is now available to all of Saskatchewan's school boards, but that doesn't necessarily mean the classes will be avilable in all schools.

"School divisions are responsible for determining what schools in their jurisdictions will offer these courses," an email from the ministry said. "Divisions assess local needs and make programming decisions accordingly."

The high-school level classes — Robotics and Automation 10, 20 and 30 — meet the practical and applied arts elective required for graduation.

Students in grades 7 to 9 will learn parts of the robotics and automation curricula through other practical and applied arts courses.

The courses were developed in collaboration with teacher experts from around the province and with organizations like Innovation Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and others.

Earlier this year, Innovation Saskatchewan was involved in a pilot project to introduce a robotics program to students in northern Saskatchewan.

According to an email from the ministry the two programs are not connected, though the ministry is aware of the northern Innovation Saskatchewan program.