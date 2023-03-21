Trio of Saskatoon, Regina school divisions ask province for mid-year funding adjustment

Three urban school divisions in Saskatchewan are teaming up to ask the provincial government for mid-year funding adjustments amid rising enrolment.

The Regina Catholic, Regina Public and Greater Saskatoon Catholic school divisions wrote a joint letter to Education Minister Dustin Duncan last week, outlining the "unprecedented" growth they're seeing — largely due to immigration.

Together, they've seen a net increase of 1,700 students who have emigrated from more than 100 countries since September 30, 2022, according to the April 18 letter obtained by CBC News.

"We're so thrilled to be the recipients of welcoming people to Canada and to Saskatchewan — that's such a good news story," Shauna Weninger, the board chair for Regina Catholic Schools, said in an interview Wednesday.

"But without the funding to support those newcomers as well as those who are currently in our classrooms, it can put a bad slant on that good news story in terms of how we're able to function inside our classrooms."

The divisions said many newcomer students tend to also need intensive language supports that can be costly.

"We've only received about $20,000 for those [language] assessments and we've received no dollars to provide any additional English as an additional language (EAL) staff," said Joel Lloyd, the chief financial officer with Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

Lloyd noted the need for more EAL teachers is significant, pointing to the division's Bishop Filevich Ukrainian Bilingual School having doubled its number of students since the war in Ukraine began.

To improve the educational experience for all of their students immediately, the division said they'd like the province to conduct a mid-year funding adjustment based on the Feb. 1 enrolments — both this year and beyond — to avoid any operating deficits.

"That funding adjustment would allow us to manage that growth. Right now, we're just adding students to classrooms and to schools without extra resources," said Darren Boldt, the director and CEO of Regina Public Schools.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) said it supports the divisions in their ask to the government.

"We know we have more people coming into our province on a regular basis and they don't always come on Sept. 1 when the school year starts, so we need to ensure that all students — regardless of when they come into our classes and into our schools — are set up for success," said STF president Samantha Becotte.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan is set to meet with the Regina Catholic, Regina Public and Greater Saskatoon Catholic school divisions in mid-May to discuss their request for mid-year funding reassessments. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Duncan said he and the Ministry of Education are aware of the surge in new students over the last two years.

"Are we going to continue to see school divisions see more students all throughout the school year? If that's the case, then maybe we do have to look at the way that we adjust and reconcile enrolment," Duncan told reporters after Question Period on Monday.

"I'm certainly willing to have a conversation with the school divisions to see if there is a different process that we need to ensure that funding is really in line with enrolment growth."

Weninger confirmed with CBC News on Wednesday that the three divisions have a meeting scheduled with Duncan in mid-May to go over their concerns.

"I'm going into it feeling positive and I believe that when all of us can come together to collaborate, that's an opportunity for us to make some positive change," she said.

Saskatoon Public Schools warns of 'difficult decisions'

Having not signed on to the joint letter, Saskatoon Public Schools sent out a note of its own on Monday that's addressed to students, parents and caregivers.

It warned of "some very difficult decisions" in the coming weeks, due to a budget shortfall of $2.5 million that will force it to make cuts to balance its budget.

Saskatoon Public is expecting 600 more students in the fall, with funding per student estimated at $9,896 — $441 less than if the government funding had been adjusted for inflation, the letter noted.

Colleen MacPherson, the division's board chair, said that's especially concerning when it comes to the money set aside for supports that assist students with intensive needs.

She said in the 2021-22 school year, this area — which includes salaries for EAL teachers, speech language pathologists and psychologists — had a shortfall of about $10.5 million.

"Most of this growth is taking place in our elementary schools, so these are our youngest learners and students who we really need to be successful in our division, but we are challenged every single year with a lack of sufficient funding," she said.

Colleen MacPherson, board chair of Saskatoon Public Schools, said cuts could be coming in the weeks ahead due to a budget shortfall of $2.5 million. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

MacPherson noted the division's administrative staff has provided the Ministry of Education details about the funding issues, and the need for more staff and schools to accommodate the growth.

"We have done a lot of advocacy in an effort to ensure that education — not only in Saskatoon Public Schools but across this province — has sufficient and sustainable funding so we can continue to operate without having to make these kinds of operational cuts," she said, adding the last seven years have been especially challenging.

"We have really felt that our growth and our inflationary costs have been ignored in the funding from the province."

In its letter, the division encouraged parents and caregivers to reach out to their local MLA to bolster the school board's concerns.

The STF also has a public education rally planned for Saturday afternoon in Regina.

Becotte said people from all corners of the province are expected to gather in front of the legislature to call for more government money across Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions.