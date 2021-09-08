Most Sask. school divisions plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions as province directed

As the Saskatchewan government prepares to begin lifting COVID-19 public health mandates, almost every school across the province has finalized plans to do the same.

In Regina, the city's public and Catholic divisions have chosen to drop the proof-of-vaccination or negative test requirement for anyone entering its buildings, starting on Monday.

"The school division continues to encourage all who are eligible, including students, to get vaccinated and/or to get their booster, when eligible," Regina Public Schools wrote in an update on its website Thursday, noting 98 per cent of its employees are fully immunized.

Both Regina's public and separate school divisions also intend to lift the masking requirement on March 1, like the province, but will continue to be "mask friendly environments" — as per the Ministry of Education's wishes.

"Students, staff and visitors are encouraged to continue mask use for as long as they feel it is necessary, based on their own personal risk assessment," the Regina Catholic School Division wrote in an update to families Friday.

"We ask parents to engage in the conversation at home to honour and support the personal masking choices of students and staff."

A spokesperson for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said the division plans to share details about its updated COVID-19 protocols early next week.

Meanwhile, the Saskatoon Public School Division sent out a letter to parents and caregivers on Thursday, outlining changes parallel to those in other divisions.

Saskatoon Public also pointed out that it's mindful of the province lifting the requirement for COVID-19-positive people to self-isolate.

"While some of our operations will be changing, we remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," the division said.

"Schools will still send students home if they are experiencing symptoms in class."

Similar letters were sent out across much of Saskatchewan — including in the Chinook School Division (Swift Current and area), the Horizon School Division (Humboldt and area), the South East Cornerstone Public School Division (Weyburn and area) and the Good Spirit School Division (Yorkton and area).

COVID-19 safety protocols still in place

Some divisions tell CBC News they've fielded calls from families both pleased and disappointed in the changes since these announcements.

Quintin Robertson, the director of education for the Good Spirit School Division — which had to temporarily shut down its high school in Yorkton last month due to at least 70 COVID-19 cases — said that when he gets calls of concern he assures the caller there will still be safety protocols.

"The families that I spoke to were relieved when I indicated that we could continue to provide isolation rooms if a student was to become sick, that we would continue to monitor for symptoms and require individuals who are displaying COVID-like symptoms to stay at home," he said, noting the school division still plans to have increased sanitation and disinfection practices.

"We'll continue to allocate those resources, even though the province has lifted other restrictions."

Most school divisions echoed the same intentions.

LISTEN | Now what? Sask. teachers react to government ending public health measures The Afternoon Edition - Sask 7:44 Now what? Sask. teachers react to government ending public health measures Patrick Maze is president of Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation. He joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie to explain how teachers are feeling and what's going to happen in schools when all public health measures like masking are removed by the provincial government. 7:44

Prince Albert public schools still deciding on masks

While most Saskatchewan school divisions have finalized their plans to no longer require masking indoors, as expected by the province, one school division in Prince Albert is giving it some extra thought.

In a letter to families on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division (SRPSD) said it plans to drop its proof-of-vaccination policy, but it wants to "carefully consider" its decision around masking.

Most Sask. school divisions say they’re lifting their indoor masking requirements next month, like the province. <br><br>But the Sask. Rivers Public School Division in Prince Albert says it wants its local medical health officer’s opinion. <br><br>A decision is expected early next week. <a href="https://t.co/c3b61epFVX">pic.twitter.com/c3b61epFVX</a> —@jessieanton_

"The School Board has an obligation to ensure reasonable measures are in place for the safety of students and staff," wrote Robert Bratvold, SRPSD's director of education.

"We have consulted with our local medical health officer and the communicable disease team for their guidance and they need some time to consider their recommendation."

The board is expected to come to a decision next week, Bratvold told CBC News in an email Friday afternoon.

School divisions can legally keep mandates: lawyer

According to one Regina lawyer, if a school division decides not to follow suit with the government's expectation to drop the proof-of-vaccination or mask mandate, that's legally acceptable.

LISTEN | Lawyer says Sask. businesses, schools can keep public health mandates past Monday 9:05 Lawyer says Sask. businesses can require proof-of-vaccination past Monday Many businesses introduced proof of vaccination and mandatory masking measures before the government did. Now that those measures are set to end - could businesses keep those requirements for their patrons? We get one Regina lawyer's legal opinion. 9:05

Roger Lepage, a lawyer at Miller Thomson LLP, said the Education Act gives school divisions the power to consider the health and safety of their staff and students.

"They've got the right, under the legislation," he said.

"Yes, the government may have more control over [school divisions] because they're funding them — but, at the same time, the charter does apply to the individual institutions.… They have to make their own decision as well."

In an emailed statement Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Education said "school divisions cannot implement mandatory masking policies after the masking Public Health order is lifted."

However, the ministry said that as an employer, schools can put in place mandatory proof-of-vaccination or negative testing for employees "in consultation with their legal counsel."