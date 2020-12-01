Sask. says it's ready to distribute vaccines 'quickly and safely' as soon as they're available

Saskatchewan says it has a robust plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as the federal government makes them available.

Provincial Minister of Health Paul Merriman said at a news conference Wednesday that health-care workers and residents in long-term care homes will be the first to get the vaccine.

"We actually have a very robust plan that Dr. Shahab was involved with back with H1N1 when we did that vaccine across our province. We also have one of the highest immunization rates in our country." said Merriman.

Saskatchewan's minister of health says a vaccine rollout plan will come later this week CBC News Saskatchewan Video 2:40 Minister Paul Merriman said in an update on Wednesday a vaccine distribution plan for Saskatchewan will come this week 2:40

Merriman said the distribution will be a huge undertaking involving thousands of health-care workers and support staff, but that the public can be assured that the province will be ready to get the vaccine out "quickly and safely."

"The federal government is now saying the first deliveries will be early in the new year," Merriman said.

Saskatchewan's is set to receive is 180,000 doses in the first quarter of 2021. That will be enough to vaccinate 90,000 people.

"This is just based on the deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna," said Merriman.

He also said that this week two more companies have also applied to have vaccines approved. He said this could result in more vaccines being delivered quickly.