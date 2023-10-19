Sask.'s top court dismisses Christopher Duke's appeal of sexual assault conviction

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal has dismissed Christopher Duke's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.

In a decision delivered orally on Thursday, a trio of judges ruled that they could find no "palpable error" of law in the initial decision handed down in July 2022.

It took Justice Jillyne M. Drennan, Justice Jeffery D. Kalmakoff and Justice Donald Layh just 30 minutes to reach the decision after arguments were made by defence lawyer Chris MacLeod and Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip.

"In our view, the trial judge reached the conclusion that was spoken to him on the evidence and we see nothing in the record that indicated he failed to consider any relevant evidence," Kalmakoff said.

Duke had been released on bail pending the appeal, but on Thursday he was led away from court in handcuffs.

He'll now begin serving the five-year sentence he was given by Justice Graeme Mitchell after the initial trial.

The assault

Duke was convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a home in Regina on the evening of July 31, 2019.

Any information that might identify the complainant is protected by a publication ban.

The complainant's brother discovered the assault when he walked in on Duke assaulting his sister.

The brother testified that he was confused by what was happening, but that later that night he spoke with his sister over Snapchat and was told assaults had allegedly been happening for years.

Police were called the next morning.

A sexual assault kit performed on the complainant found male DNA. Forensic experts with the Regina Police Service and the RCMP were unable to exclude Duke from being the person responsible for the male DNA collected.

When he took the stand, Duke denied the assault ever took place and during cross-examination he was combative with the Crown prosecutor.

Appeals court finds no reason to overturn decision

In Mitchell's trial decision, he found that Duke's conduct while testifying was evasive, and therefore found him less credible.

On Thursday, MacLeod, who also served as Duke's defence lawyer in the trial, urged the panel of judges to order a new trial.

He argued that Mitchell made multiple errors in his decision, which included finding Duke evasive on the stand.

In the end, the panel of judges rejected all of the defence's arguments.

Kalmakoff said the three judges could find no errors in the decision issued by Mitchell and could find no reason to overturn the decision.