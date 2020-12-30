Sask. Roughriders sign American QB Mason Fine for 3 years

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of American quarterback Mason Fine to a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old played college ball for the NCAA Division 1 North Texas Mean Green starting in 2016. He went on to break many of the school's records and earn the 28th most passing yards all-time among U.S. college football quarterbacks.

"Over his four seasons, he completed 1,039 passes for 12,505 yards, 93 touchdowns and just 39 interceptions while rushing for an additional seven majors," the Roughriders said in a statement Wednesday.

Fine won multiple awards during his college career, including the CUSA offensive player of year award twice and top college quarterback in Texas by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

Cody Fajardo, who recently restructured his contract, is the Riders current first-string quarterback.