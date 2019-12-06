Riders hire former Edmonton head coach Jason Maas as offensive co-ordinator

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have hired Jason Maas as the new offensive co-ordinator. Maas has signed a contract through the 2021 season.

Maas was the head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos for the past four years. He was fired on Nov. 27 after an 8-10 season in 2019. Under Maas, the Eskimos made three finals during playoffs.

Maas was a CFL quarterback for 11 seasons. Before coaching in Edmonton, he worked as the offensive co-ordinator of the Ottawa Redblacks, and coached receivers and quarterbacks for the Toronto Argonauts.

The Roughriders also extended defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers' contract through the 2021 season. The Roughriders said in a release that under Shivers, their defence allowed the fewest offensive touchdowns, the fewest yards of net offence and the most sacks at 56.

Before he was the defensive coordinator, Shivers was the defensive backs coach for three seasons, and spent time with the Toronto Argonauts, and Edmonton Eskimos.