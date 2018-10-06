Former Rider Justin Cox pleads guilty to additional assault charge

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox has pleaded guilty to an additional assault charge.

On Friday Cox was in Provincial Court in Regina to enter his plea. The charge stems from an assault on Sept. 25, 2018.

This is the second assault against a woman that Cox has pleaded guilty to in Canada. He had already pleaded guilty to assault earlier in September for assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was sentenced in December to one year in jail for that charge.

Cox's new guilty plea brought a sentence of 45 days, to be served consecutive to the sentence he was already serving, according to court documents.

In 2015, one year prior to signing with the Riders, Cox was released by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs after being arrested and charged with domestic violence twice in less than a year.