Mason Fine ready to seize opportunity and lead Roughriders

Mason Fine will take over as the Saskatchewan Roughriders' starting quarterback this week and the 26-year-old says he is ready.

The third-year Roughrider will be replacing original starting quarterback Trevor Harris, who suffered a tibial plateau fracture on his right knee after a run in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game.

"You don't get very many opportunities, so you have got to make the most of it," Fine said after practice Tuesday.

"You have got to have the balance of not trying to do too much and putting that pressure on yourself. And I know those guys in that locker room believe in me and I just got to go out there and play my game."

Head coach Craig Dickenson named Fine as the team's backup after training camp. Fine will be under centre on Saturday night in Vancouver as the Riders visit the B.C. Lions.

"We're confident in Mason, absolutely, and we're looking forward to seeing him play. But if Trevor was healthy, it would be Trevor," Dickenson said.

"We expect Mason to come in and do what he's shown in practice and make strides as the game goes along and give us a chance to win."

On Saturday, Fine led two late scoring drives, including a miraculous touchdown pass to Tevin Jones on third and 24 with less than a minute left to give the Riders the lead against the Stampeders.

"Honestly, there's a lot of luck on that touchdown pass, I'm not gonna lie," Fine said Tuesday.

"That's not so much of me being great it was really just giving it up for a Hail Mary. But you build off that. I think you learn from it."

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Tevin Jones (14) runs for a touchdown against Calgary Stampeders during the second half on Saturday. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

Riders offensive co-ordinator Kelly Jeffrey said he designed the offence with Fine in mind, months before Harris was signed as a free agent.

"In a way, this offence was designed more for [Fine] than it was for Trevor."

Fine was a two-time Oklahoma high school player of the year and a two-time conference offensive player of the year in university at North Texas. He went undrafted in the NFL and was signed in December 2020 by the Riders.

Fine played in one game in the 2021 season, then replaced a healthy Cody Fajardo at quarterback in the second-last game of the 2022 season. He started two games in 2022, both losses to the Calgary Stampeders.

Roughriders General Manager Jeremy O'Day said the team does not have a plan to bring in another quarterback and will look to Shea Patterson and Jake Dolegala to backup Fine.

Harris out indefinitely after surgery

On Tuesday morning, O'Day provided an update on Harris status.

"After talking to the medical staff they wanted to rule them out for the entire season. But it's going to be long-term. He'll be pretty much non-weight bearing for about six weeks."

Harris, 37, was the club's marquee free agent signing and is Roughriders highest paid player.

He addressed his injury for the first time in an Instagram post on Monday.

"My spirit is great, I will heal up and grind through this like never before. Thank you again. The support has been felt!"

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is tended to by the team's medical staff after getting injured during the second half against the Calgary Stampeders. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

During his 12 years as a player with the green and white, O'Day experienced injuries to starting quarterbacks Nealon Greene in 2004 and Marcus Crandell in 2008.

As an executive, he's seen season-ending injuries to Darian Durant in 2014 and 2015, Zach Collaros in 2019 and now Harris.

"We've had this situation more times than we would like to have. In our league this is how opportunities are created for guys," O'Day said.

CFL analyst says Riders season far from over after Harris injury

Justin Dunk is a CFL analyst for 3DownNation and a contributor to Sportsnet. He said the Riders are high on Fine.

"I know the Riders are holding out hope for a late-season return for Trevor Harris. But this injury timeline, in terms of rehabbing and getting back on the field from it, can vary widely," Dunk said.

"Fine has some starting experience. They really thought he was a guy that could help get them in the playoffs at the end of last season when they benched Cody Fajardo."

The Roughriders join the Hamilton Ti-Cats and the Ottawa Redblacks as teams with starting quarterbacks on the shelf. Hamilton will start its third-string QB this week, as will Ottawa.

Dunk said the Riders will miss Harris's ability to process the game and get rid of the ball quickly due to his experience in the league.

But he said Fine has more of a "dual-threat" ability to run than Harris.

Dunk said even though Harris's injury is a blow to the Riders, it doesn't mean fans should panic.

"Fans need to relax a little bit and see what Fine can do for the Riders."