Harris calls signing for Roughriders 'dream come true'

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a new number 7 under centre, and Trevor Harris says he has been waiting to play for the green and white for a long time.

Harris, 36, signed a two-year deal on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. He was introduced at Mosaic Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

"This is a dream come true and something that I've always wanted. When you come in the league you invite the high expectations, the pressure and those sorts of things," Harris said.

"I couldn't be more elated to be here and I'll never take for granted being able to be the quarterback of this franchise."

Harris said he told his wife in 2015 that he would play for the Riders some day.

"I'm a small-town guy as well. I thought it really fit a lot with me, like a blue-collar type of workman's mentality."

Harris said when he was playing for Ottawa in 2018, the lights at Mosaic Stadium were turned off as part of the pre-game festivities and that stuck with him.

"I got the chills thinking about it," he said. "I was like, this is it, man, this is awesome. This is the heartland of Canada and a place that would be really, really cool to have that environment. It got me fired up to play that night."

Harris said he nearly signed with the Roughriders in 2019, but it did not work out.

"I feel like it's a first class organization through and through."

The Mosaic Stadium video board shows a welcome message to new Roughriders QB Trevor Harris. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The veteran was complimentary of the man he is replacing, Cody Fajardo, who is set to play for Harris' old team the Montreal Alouettes.

"I have a high amount of respect for Cody. He's a great, great human being. He caught the league on fire in 2019 and it's been awesome watching his career blossom," Harris said.

As for his new team and bouncing back from a disappointing season in 2022, Harris said he was not in the business of promising wins.

"I can promise you they're going to get a team that's united, that loves one another, giving all-out effort," he said.

"The goal is to make sure that this organization, this province, this fan base is proud of this team on opening day, on Labour Day, and the Banjo Bowl, and most importantly that third Sunday in November."

'It's an exciting time': Riders GM O'Day happy to nab QB Harris

Roughriders general manager Jeremy O'Day said bringing in Harris heralds "an exciting time" for the organization.

"Certainly when you get a chance to talk to him and realize that he's going to be a Roughrider you get excited about it," O'Day said at a news conference Wednesday. "Until you get into free agency you don't know how it's going to shake out."

O'Day said Harris brings a lot to his new team.

"You're looking for a good football player, a good person, someone that's high in character and who has had success in our league. He's done all that."

As for the pressure Harris may be under in Saskatchewan, O'Day said he expects his new QB to be fine.

"He just needs to be Trevor Harris and play consistent. He's always been efficient and accurate. We're not putting all the pressure in the world on [Harris]."

The Riders also signed Harris's former teammate, American receiver Jake Wieneke.

"We wanted to bring someone in Trevor was familiar with. [Wieneke's] only 28 years old and he was fired up to come here."

O'Day added another weapon for Harris in 27-year-old receiver Shawn Bane Jr., who played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2022.

"We see him as a starter. Given the opportunity, we think he'll be a very good player. He's an explosive player. We feel like he's ready to step up into a bigger role."

Clark unlikely to return, Sankey gone

O'Day said the team is probably finished as far as big-name signings are concerned.

"A lot of the heavy lifting is done."

He said the longest-serving Roughrider will not be back, as centre Dan Clark was among the free agents unsigned as of Wednesday morning.

"We were very open with Dan that we were going to pursue other offensive lineman," O'Day said. "I'd never say there's never a chance but going into camp I would say it's highly unlikely."

O'Day had nothing but good things to say about Clark and his time with the team.

"The guy is a Roughrider through and through. He emulates everything you want as far as play on the field, toughness aspect, leadership in the locker room and also in the community."

O'Day signed Clark's replacement in former B.C. Lion Peter Godber, calling him "a starting centre in our league and someone we feel like the ceiling is high for." The club also added veteran Canadian Philip Blake, who played in Saskatchewan in 2018 and 2019.

Saskatchewan Roughriders GM Jeremy O'Day said it's 'unlikely' veteran centre Dan Clark returns to the team. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Another veteran moving on is middle linebacker Darnell Sankey. The 28-year-old led the CFL in tackles the past two seasons. O'Day said the team was not able to come to an agreement with Sankey.

"I don't think there's going to be an opportunity for Darnell."

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported on Wednesday that Sankey had signed with the XFL's Arlington Renegades.