Sask., Sheldon Kennedy launch free anti-bullying training for school staff provincewide

Former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy was in Regina on Tuesday to help the province launch a new training program for school staff in Saskatchewan.

The Respect in School online training program focuses on bullying and abuse. It teaches staff how to prevent, identify and respond to problematic situations, something Kennedy says his own teachers weren't equipped to handle.

Kennedy said when he was younger he was failing out of school "non-stop," yet no one probed what was happening.

"I don't think anyone had the confidence to really understand, ask Sheldon Kennedy questions," he said.

Kennedy later revealed that he had been sexually abused by the disgraced hockey coach and convicted sex offender Graham James. Kennedy was the first of the survivors to go public.

Now he advocates for others who have survived child abuse, bullying, neglect or discrimination.

"These issues carry a lot of fear, and a lot of times we're not sure what to do, so a lot of times we just we don't do anything," he said.

Kennedy is co-founder of Respect Group Co. He said the program is supposed to promote early intervention and create a more supportive learning environment for students — both of which he said are critical for youth. The education program is an offshoot of Kennedy's Respect in Sport program designed for coaches.

"Schools — most of the time —are the safest place for our kids, so how do we give the tools to the teachers and to the school bus drivers and to the parent volunteers?" he said.

The online program teaches bystanders about the "legal and moral responsibilities" of responding to bullying, harassment, discrimination and neglect.

Kennedy said the program uses consistent language that breaks down signs of problems and the importance of reaching out.

He said the program can create confidence in staff that allows them to approach an at-risk youth. It also looks at how to connect youth with resources in the community who can help intervene.

"This is not about saving people. This is about knowing clearly how to help," Kennedy said.

'Important' training program is not mandatory

Saskatchewan School Board Association president Shawn Davidson said the 90-minute course — which the province will be available in "a few weeks" — has the potential to reach thousands of staff, a feat for a province challenged by distance and accessibility.

"It's a pretty ​long list of folks who will be able to access this training," Davidson said. "It is important that these resources be available to all of them."

The program is not mandatory. Davidson suggested that making programs such as this mandatory might create less "buy-in."

"​I think that the ​actually buy-in will actually be greater than if folks feel like something's being rammed down their throats."

Minister of Education Gord Wyant said the program will cost the province $100,000 annually for two years. It's available to all school divisions, First Nation education authorities and independent schools.