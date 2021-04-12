Sask. residents 50-54 years old eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru clinic in Regina

Residents ages 50 through 54 are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination at Regina drive-thru clinic as of Monday.

The site is open between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. CST at Evraz Place on the Regina Exhibition grounds.

It's operating on a first come, first served basis and only people who are 50, 51, 52, 53 and 54 years of age are eligible for the shot.

The wait time for the Regina clinic can be found on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's website.

Anyone older than 55 is asked to book a vaccine appointment online or by phone.

Over the weekend there were 27, 785 vaccines administered in the province.