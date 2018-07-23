Sask. researcher offers anti-anxiety course for kids with autism and their parents

A Regina researcher wants to help children on the autism spectrum and their parents deal with the intense anxiety that can arise in everyday situations.

Sarah Elizabeth Ivens, a PhD candidate with the Child and Family Research Lab at the University of Regina, has come up with an online course to help build confidence in children with autism and their parents. About 30 people have enrolled and seven have completed it.

A free online course is being offered to parents of children with autism. Sarah Elizabeth Ivens is a PhD candidate with the Child and Family Research Lab at the University of Regina. She created the program and explained what she's learned so far. 6:18

The seven-module course is done at the family's own pace. It offers advice, strategies and language to help decrease anxiety for kids on the autism spectrum.

"For a child with autism they tend to be really rigid," said Ivens. "They tend to need things done in a really specific way. And we're learning more and more that that might be connected to anxiety levels for them."

Helping children, helping parents

Acting out can also be an indication of anxiety in children with autism, Ivens said.

Sometimes, children just want to hear that everything will be OK. Ivens said that's not necessarily helpful.

She teaches strategies to help parents face their fears. This, in turn, can help their children face their own.

Ivens gave the example of a child being afraid to walk past the neighbour's house because there is a dog barking behind the fence.

Gradual introduction can be helpful. You might start by watching a video of a barking dog on YouTube, then work up to watching similar videos spontaneously. The hope is that eventually the child will be able to approach the neighbour's house and walk past it without so much anxiety and fear.

Ivens said the seven participants who have completed the program so far gave positive feedback.

"They're seeing an increase in confidence in their children. They're seeing that kids are talking about their emotions more," she said

Interactive program

An autism awareness flag was raised at the Saskatchewan Legislature in 2016. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

Ivens' course is taught through online modules.

She sends messages once a week and acts as an online coach.

"I'm there to help if people get stuck, or if they need motivation, or if it's just not really quite clicking."

Parents interested in enroling can take a 10-minute survey on the U of R website to check their compatibility.