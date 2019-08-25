Sask. represented in wheelchair basketball at Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru

Team Canada's wheelchair basketball team won their first game on Saturday in Lima, Peru, at the 2019 Parapan Am Games, and a player from Prince Albert had a helping hand in the victory.

Erica Gavel is representing the Gateway to the North at the games. She said her life in Peru isn't exactly the same as her day-to-day life in Canada but she's getting settled.

Gavel scored four points and three assists in the 83-6 game against Columbia.

The tournament has high stakes according to Gavel.

"It's our Paralympic qualifiers, so what that means is that if we get top two in the tournament, we grant Canada a spot at the 2020 Paralympic games," Gavel told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

She said the team has had a great summer of training and now it's time to play hard and have fun.

Canada's wheelchair basketball team has games against Argentina and Mexico ahead of them before finding out if they move onto the playoffs.

Gavel said every team Canada expects to come up against is very skilled and athletic.

"It's a long tournament so the best thing to do is take it one game at a time," Gavel said. "We stack up very well [against the other teams], we have a deep team, to be honest."

'Everything is at stake'

Regina's own Nic Goncin is representing Sask. on the men's side of wheelchair basketball.

The men, too, are playing for Paralympics spots according to Goncin.

"Everything is at stake," he told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition on Thursday.

Goncin said the top 10 teams around the world are capable of beating each other on any given day, so it's going to be a tough competition in Lima.

He pegged the team from the United States, who won a Paralympic gold medal in Rio, as some of Canada's top competition at the Parapan Am Games this year.

"I think we're going to do really well. I don't want to be too confident like we were in 2013," Goncin said. "You can ask me again once the tournament is over."

The men's team takes to the court for the first time on Sunday.