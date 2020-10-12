Sask. reports largest increase since late July with 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

There are 48 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan today. This is the third largest increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, one is located in the far north west, three are in the north west, 19 are in the north central, one is in the north east, 13 are in Saskatoon, one is in the central west, three are in the central east, one is in the south west, one is in the south east and five are in the Regina zones.

Of the province's 2,140 total reported cases, 215 are considered active. A total of 1,900 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have died.



Eight people are currently in hospital. Seven people are receiving inpatient care, with five in Saskatoon and two in Regina. One person is in intensive care in Regina.

Possible links to Gospel Outreach outbreak

On Sunday the province reported that at least 12 of the northern cases had links to the Full Gospel Outreach Centre outbreak in Prince Albert. It is anticipated that several of the positive cases reported today will also have a connection to that same outbreak.

There has also been an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the rest of Saskatchewan, with cases linked to public and private social gatherings in homes or public venues.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is strongly recommending that masks be worn in all indoor public locations where physical distancing is not possible. Shahab also calls for vigilance, extreme caution for any social gatherings outside the home and for all residents to stay home if they are sick.