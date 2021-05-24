COVID-19 in Sask: Step two of reopening to start on June 20

Step two of the province's Re-Opening Road Map is set for June 20, the province along with the daily COVID-19 statistics in a news release.

It said with over 70 per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 30 and older having received their first dose, the threshold for step two is met.

Step two will start three weeks after step one, which will start on Sunday, May 30.

Step two includes:

Restaurants and bars will have no table capacity but must maintain two metres of physical distancing between tables.

150 people are allowed at events, casinos, bingo halls, theatres and libraries if physical distancing is met.

Long-term care and personal care home residents may have up to four visitors indoors and nine visitors outdoors.

All remaining restrictions on youth and adult sports will be lifted.

"The reason we are able to do this, to lift these restrictions, is because Saskatchewan people are getting vaccinated," Premier Scott Moe said in a release.

"The vaccines are working. Vaccines are driving down case numbers and hospitalizations and making Saskatchewan safer."

There were a total of 6,466 vaccines administered on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 662,854. Seventy per cent of people 30 and older have received one dose, and 63 per cent of people 18 and older have received one dose.

103 new cases Monday, 229 new recoveries, no new deaths

There were 103 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and no new deaths reported Monday. The new cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest: three.

Far northeast: three.

Northwest: 18.

North central: three.

Saskatoon: 34.

Central west: one.

Central east: 10.

Regina: 14.

Southwest: one.

South central: four.

Southeast: eight.

Three new cases are pending residence information. Three previous reported cases with pending information were added to the northwest and north central zones.

Saskatchewan reported 1,537 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The seven-day daily average of new COVID-19 cases is 142, or 11.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 133 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Sunday, including 28 in intensive care.