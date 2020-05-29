Sask. reopening plan has fewer options for children than other western provinces
Playgrounds, libraries and some parks still closed in Sask.
Saskatchewan's reopening plan offers fewer options than its Western neighbours when it comes to indoor and outdoor learning and recreation activities for children.
Options for activity and socialization have been limited in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19 restrictions. Schools were closed on March 20, organized sports have been put on indefinite hold and playgrounds remain covered in caution tape.
Saskatchewan's reopen plan is scheduled to enter Phase 3 on June 8, but outdoor and indoor recreation, including organized sports and day camps, are not permitted until Phase 4, which does not have a fixed date.
Meanwhile B.C., Alberta and Manitoba and all have more recreation options available, with more coming in June.
Phase 3 includes the reopening of worship services, restaurants and bars, gyms and personal service businesses.
Here's a look at what the four Western provinces are allowing as of June 8.
Saskatchewan
- No in-person library access.
- Municipal park and playground access restricted.
- Regina and Saskatoon closed city own playgrounds in March.
- No organized team sports.
- No seasonal camps.
- Museums and art galleries closed.
- Schools to remain closed .
Manitoba
- Municipal parks, skate parks, basketball courts and playgrounds reopened May 1.
- School playgrounds remain closed.
- Municipal pools remain closed.
- Winnipeg to open libraries for pickup in stages beginning June 8.
- Schools to partially reopen June 1.
Alberta
- Playgrounds allowed to open unless prohibited by a municipality.
- Calgary reopened 1,100 playgrounds on Friday.
- Museums, art galleries and zoos open.
- Day camps .
- Preschools to open June 1.
- Could reopen K-12 schools.
British Columbia
- K-12 schools reopen on a voluntary part-time basis on June 1.
- Museums, libraries and galleries open.
- Parks, recreation, sports, beaches, outdoor spaces.
- Metro Vancouver playgrounds reopen June 1.
