Organizations pivot as COVID-19 vaccine, proof of negative test mandate ends Monday

One of the few remaining health orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be removed by the province on Monday, leading organizations including schools, businesses and city governments to reevaluate their own policies.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government announced it would remove the remaining public health orders including the proof-of-vaccination or proof-of-negative-COVID-19 test requirement. The last public health measures will be lifted on Feb. 28, meaning people will no longer be required to self-isolate after testing positive for the virus or wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

City councillors in both Regina and Saskatoon have voted to end their proof-of-vaccination requirement in civic facilities.

The two cities differ on masking protocols: Regina city councillors chose to end theirs in a tight 6-4 vote, while the City of Saskatoon will continue theirs in leisure centres, city-owned rinks and on Saskatoon Transit.

The City of Prince Albert has opted to follow the province's lead and lift proof-of-vaccination restrictions on Monday and masking requirements on Feb. 28.

Long-term care following provincial lead on vaccines

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it would remove the proof of vaccination mandate for "visitors and essential family support" in all facilities, including long-term care homes beginning Monday.

"This does not mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over but indicates a necessary transition towards living with COVID," it said in a news release. "Transmission of COVID-19 and its variants will continue to pose a risk throughout the province."

However, people will still be required to mask while in all SHA facilities. People who don't will be denied entry.

Dr. Alex Wong talks how to stay safe after public health restrictions end How are you feeling about going out to eat at restaurants or visit a swimming pool - with vaccine passports set to end? Dr. Alex Wong, one of our go-to medical experts in this pandemic - answers listeners' questions.

Businesses, residents prepare for mandate removal

Some businesses that spoke with CBC News have been in favour of removing the vaccine mandate in the province.

"Being able to lift that one aspect of it, we're expecting that we'll see a return to increased revenues. It may take a while, but this is certainly really welcome news for us," Jim Bence, CEO of Hospitality Saskatchewan, told CBC News on Wednesday.

Not all residents are happy with the provincial shift away from mandates.

"We're still in the middle of the pandemic, so now is not the best time for us to lift the proof of vaccination," Idowu Akindele said on CBC News on Wednesday.

Premier Scott Moe suggested businesses looking to keep their proof of vaccination mandate in place should consult their lawyer because, without a public health order, they would not have legal protection.

A lawyer who specializes in labour, employment and human rights said businesses should still be able to impose vaccine mandates without fear of legal action.

"The issue for a private business comes down to whether asking for proof of vaccination violates the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code. There's nothing in the code that says you're prohibited from asking for proof of vaccination," Roger Lepage, a lawyer at Miller Thomson LLP in Regina, told CBC News on Thursday.

Schools navigate changes to COVID-19 policy

The province's two universities will hold on to the proof-of-vaccination policy while the province removes it across the province.

At the University of Regina, unvaccinated people or people who are undeclared will need to submit rapid antigen tests three times per week to the school until April 11, the last day of classes for the semester.

There is an exception for periodic visitors who are on campus for activities or events.

The University of Saskatchewan will require the same weekly tests until April 8.

Masks will be required at both schools: in Saskatoon until April 30 and in Regina until further notice.

Most Saskatchewan school divisions for elementary and secondary schools plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions, as suggested by the province, to the dismay of some parents and the relief of others.

"The families that I spoke to were relieved when I indicated that we could continue to provide isolation rooms if a student was to become sick; that we would continue to monitor for symptoms and require individuals who are displaying COVID-like symptoms to stay at home," Quintin Robertson, director of education for the Good Spirit School Division, said on Friday.

