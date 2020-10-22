COVID-19 in Sask: Record-high 21 people in hospital, 60 new cases reported Thursday

Saskatchewan is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, tying with July 22 for the second highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 21 people in hospital, a new record-high since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest recorded number of patients in hospital due to COVID-19 was 19 on May 8.

Thursday's numbers bring the total known active cases in the province to 509.

Two of the new cases are in the far north west, six are in the far north east, four are in the north west, 13 are in the north central, three are in the north east, 21 are in the Saskatoon area, one is in the central west, one is in the central east, four are in the Regina area, one is in the south west, one is in the south central and two are in the south east zone.

One case's location is still pending, according to the province. Public health investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all 60 of the new cases.

(CBC News)

To date, there have been 2,558 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

There were 22 new recoveries reported Thursday, bringing the total to 2,024.

The province reported Thursday that a COVID-19 related death that occurred in April has been reassigned from Saskatoon to the far north west zone.

Of the 21 people currently in hospital, 18 are receiving inpatient care. Ten are in the Saskatoon zone, two are in the Regina zone and six are in the north central zone. Three people are in intensive care, with two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.