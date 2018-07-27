10 heat records broken on Thursday, heat warning continues for southern Sask.

Ten hot weather records were broken in Saskatchewan on Thursday, and heat warnings are in place for all of the province's south on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Thursday's hot spot was the Lucky Lake area, 90 kilometres northeast of Swift Current, which hit 36.2 C. That broke the old record for July 15 of 34.4 C, set in 1973.

Lucky Lake is having a very hot summer. On July 2, it hit 40 C — which was the hottest day ever recorded in that area, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, a number of July 15 heat records were broken in the north. Buffalo Narrows, Collins Bay, Waskesiu and Meadow Lake all hit new highs.

The Last Mountain Lake Sanctuary area beat its 2001 record of 32.7 C, popping up to 34.1 C.

Melfort, Nipawin and Watrous all bounced up on Thursday. Meanwhile, Weyburn tied its own record of 33.9 C, set in 1960.

And finally, Wynyard set a new record of 32.5 C. The old record of 30.2 C was set in 2001.

The areas in red are under a heat warning as of Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

As of Saturday morning, all of southern Saskatchewan is under a heat warning, as is the city of Lloydminster, Environment Canada says, with the prolonged heat wave continuing across the southern Prairies.

Daytime highs will be in the low to mid-30s, with overnight lows in the high teens to near 20 C, the weather agency says.

A few regions will see highs in the upper 20s at the start of next week, but intense heat is expected after that, according to Environment Canada. Daytime highs will once again reach into the 30s through the rest of next week, the agency says.