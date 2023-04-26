Mounties to reveal more details about stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Saskatchewan RCMP plan to publicize more information Thursday about what happened during the deadly stabbing attacks last year on James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, Sask.

The massacre, the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history, was carried out by 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, a member of the First Nation. He killed 11 people and injured 17 others in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2022.

Most of the victims were attacked on James Smith and one man was killed in Weldon.

Sanderson died in RCMP custody shortly after being arrested following a four-day manhunt.

It's been months since the mass killing, and many questions remain about what transpired in the hours before and during. It's also not clear how Sanderson evaded police for days.

The RCMP presentation on Thursday should offer some answers, as police share a preliminary timeline related to Sanderson's actions and the homicides.

Police anticipate the timeline presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CST in Melfort, Sask., will take four hours. There will also be a 45 minute Q&A session. Supt. Joshua Graham, who is in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, will present the timeline.

The RCMP said in a news release that the presentation will not affect the upcoming Saskatchewan Coroners Service inquests that are related to the massacre, nor the independent investigation underway by the Saskatoon Police Service and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team.

Support is available for anyone affected. You can talk to a mental health professional via Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or text WELLNESS to 686868 for youth or 741741 for adults. It is free and confidential.

The Hope for Wellness hotline offers immediate help to Indigenous people across Canada. Mental health counselling and crisis support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.