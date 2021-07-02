Sask. RCMP investigating suspicious sudden death in Big River

Saskatchewan RCMP say they are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Big River.

The Spiritwood detachment received a call Wednesday at approximately 5:45 a.m. about an alleged assault on two men.

While investigating the incident, officers found a man dead in a vehicle just outside Big River on Highway 793.

Police have not released the victim's name, but say he has been identified and his family has been contacted.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

RCMP say the circumstances surrounding the death are considered suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the RCMP detachments at Spiritwood or Big River.

Big River is about 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.