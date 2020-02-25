Alcohol may be factor in two fatal snowmobile collisions: Sask. RCMP
2 men die in separate crashes over the weekend
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating two separate fatal snowmobile collisions that happened over the weekend.
The investigations are ongoing, but police believe alcohol could be a factor in both collisions.
On Friday night, police were called to a single collision in the RM of Fertile Valley near Outlook, Sask. EMS pronounced the 44-year-old man dead on scene.
The next fatal collision happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. At 12:40 a.m., RCMP were called to a single crash on a snowmobile trail about three kilometres miles east of Archerwill, Sask. A 33-year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.
In a press release, RCMP warned people who plan to head out on a snowmobile to obey posted trail and speed signs, wear proper gear — including a helmet — and ride sober.