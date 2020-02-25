Alcohol may be factor in two fatal snowmobile collisions: Sask. RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating two separate fatal snowmobile collisions that happened over the weekend.

The investigations are ongoing, but police believe alcohol could be a factor in both collisions.

On Friday night, police were called to a single collision in the RM of Fertile Valley near Outlook, Sask. EMS pronounced the 44-year-old man dead on scene.

The next fatal collision happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. At 12:40 a.m., RCMP were called to a single crash on a snowmobile trail about three kilometres miles east of Archerwill, Sask. A 33-year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead on scene.

In a press release, RCMP warned people who plan to head out on a snowmobile to obey posted trail and speed signs, wear proper gear — including a helmet — and ride sober.